Former Twitter executives grilled by House Oversight over Hunter Biden laptop story

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee questioned three former Twitter executives on how the company handled the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Former Twitter executives conceded Wednesday that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election, but adamantly denied Republican assertions that they were pressured by Democrats and law enforcement to suppress the story. “The decisions here aren’t straightforward, and hindsight is 20/20,” Yoel Roth, Twitter's former head of trust and safety, testified to Congress. “It isn’t obvious what the right response is to a suspected, but not confirmed, cyberattack by another government on a presidential election.”
Fans will never forgive the Rams for passing on Creed Humphrey in 2021
Judge Newman ruled Monday prosecutors can introduce testimony with the jury present about Alex Murdaugh’s spiraling financial allegations before the June 2021 murders of his wife and son.
Democrats and Republicans poured millions of dollars into state Supreme Court races in North Carolina and Ohio last fall, eyeing the seats as a crucial tool in advancing political power on issues such as redistricting, abortion and voting laws. On Friday, Republicans reaped the first major reward, when the newly elected conservative majority on North Carolina's top court agreed to revisit an earlier decision invalidating a Republican-backed redistricting map. If Republicans are allowed to implement more partisan congressional lines, the result would flip three or perhaps even four Democratic seats just in North Carolina, enough to nearly double Republicans' current narrow margin in the U.S. House of Representatives in next year's elections.
Idaho schools are being told not disclose a student's transgender status to parents "unless they have a legitimate need to know or unless the student has authorized such disclosure."
Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton on "Yellowstone." Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join Taylor Sheridan franchise.
Harry Whittington, the man who former Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot while they were hunting quail on a Texas ranch 17 years ago, has died. Whittington died at his home Saturday in Austin, family friend Karl Rove said Monday. Before Whittington was thrust into the national spotlight after the accidental shooting, the attorney was long known for helping build the Republican Party in Texas into the dominant political force it is today and for being the man governors went to when they needed to clean up troubled state agencies.
The woman had been placed in the back of a police cruiser to be taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. The TBI is investigating.
A local man looked into the backyard and “did a double take,” officials said.
Despite the best efforts of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, the state House has voted to waive the school spending cap so that schools can remain open.
The Republican-controlled Oversight Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on Twitter’s decision to block the sharing of a New York Post story about a laptop connected to Hunter Biden in the weeks before the 2020 election.
Meet the next, next generation of Star Trek heroes. Picard season 3 will introduce us to the crew of the Titan, including a familiar first officer.
Karen Gillan's signature character Nebula is going through an exciting change in Guardians 3.
An airport employee in the Philippines has earned the ire of ENHYPEN fans after a video of her giggling while conducting a security check on the group members emerged online. A video showing the ENHYPEN members going through airport security at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was posted to TikTok and soon reposted on other platforms. In the now-viral clip, a female security officer is shown doing a pat-down search on the members after each of them passes through a metal detector.
During an Instagram Live chat, the stars looked back on making the famous rom-com in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
The two former bandmates fire off new attacks on social media.
The Mandalorian, the show that helped launch an entire streaming service, is coming off that streaming service for one night only. With the third season of the hit Star Wars show quickly approaching, the very first episode will make its broadcast debut, airing on ABC, Freeform, and FX on February 24.
Disney Adults are the newest topic of conversation because of these viral spoof videos. The post <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@sixtwentyseven/video/7191775437075467566?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7190073508616767022" target="_blank">‘Disney Adults’ become online talking point after woman falls to her knees at Disney World</a> appeared first on In The Know.
Are you ready for a rodeo-themed family drama?