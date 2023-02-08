Former Twitter executives grilled by House Oversight over Hunter Biden laptop story

Reuters

Democrats and Republicans poured millions of dollars into state Supreme Court races in North Carolina and Ohio last fall, eyeing the seats as a crucial tool in advancing political power on issues such as redistricting, abortion and voting laws. On Friday, Republicans reaped the first major reward, when the newly elected conservative majority on North Carolina's top court agreed to revisit an earlier decision invalidating a Republican-backed redistricting map. If Republicans are allowed to implement more partisan congressional lines, the result would flip three or perhaps even four Democratic seats just in North Carolina, enough to nearly double Republicans' current narrow margin in the U.S. House of Representatives in next year's elections.