Former U.S. ambassador to Turkey on Biden's talks with Erdoğan

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden held his first face-to-face talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan since Mr. Biden formally recognized Turkey's role in perpetuating the Armenian genocide. Former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey James Jeffrey spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the state of the relationship between Washington and Ankara.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Erdogan upbeat but no breakthrough

    BIDEN: “I just finished meeting with President Erdogan of Turkey. We had a positive and productive meeting, much of it one-on-one.” Despite U.S. President Joe Biden’s upbeat tone, no major breakthroughs were announced Monday in the relationship between the United States and Turkey. BIDEN: "Our teams are going to continue our discussions and I'm confident we'll make real progress with Turkey and the United States.”Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan echoed that optimism, saying that areas of cooperation between the two nations are richer and larger than the problems.ERDOGAN (TURKISH WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION): "...I have also invited (Mr. Biden) to Turkey. He said he may be able to come after our busy schedules are cleared.”But neither Biden or Erdogan provided any details on how exactly they would cut through existing tension.Turkey, with NATO's second-largest military, has angered its allies in the Western alliance by buying Russian surface-to-air missiles and intervening in wars in Syria and Libya. It is also in a standoff with Greece and Cyprus over territory in the Eastern Mediterranean.Washington has already removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program and imposed sanctions over Turkey's purchase of the Russian missiles.At the start of Monday's main leaders' session at NATO, Biden spoke to Erdogan at length in a small group… but later, the two leaders and their top aides sat mostly silently on opposite sides of a table, ignoring questions shouted to them by reporters briefly invited into the room. One area where Erdogan hoped to showcase a central role in NATO is Afghanistan. Turkey has offered to guard and operate Kabul’s international airport after U.S. and NATO forces withdraw from the country in the coming weeks. NATO head Yens Stoltenberg said Turkey would play a key role… but said no decision was made on the issue at Monday’s summit.

  • Erdogan says U.S.-Turkey problems can be solved after Biden meet

    President Tayyip Erdogan said after his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that they have no problems that cannot be solved, even while he gave no indication of progress on the biggest stalemate, Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles. At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan called the talks "productive and sincere" and he emphasized his long years of friendship with the U.S. leader. The discussion - for which Erdogan waited five months after Biden's inauguration - stressed the need for better dialogue, set a positive tone for the future and covered cooperation in areas such as Syria, Erdogan said.

  • UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy to Biden: give us clear 'yes' or 'no' on Ukraine NATO path

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he wants a clear "yes" or "no" from U.S. President Joe Biden on giving Ukraine a plan to join the NATO military alliance. In a joint interview with Reuters, the Associated Press and Agence France-Press, Zelenskiy said he received assurances that Biden would not use Ukraine as a bargaining tool in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. He called on the United States to provide economic support to Ukraine and urged both Biden and the International Monetary Fund to be understanding of Ukraine's problems before placing "unfair" reform demands on his presidency.

  • 'An Unknown Compelling Force' sneak peek: Into the wild

    An exclusive clip from the documentary, 'An Unknown Compelling Force'&nbsp;

  • 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring enters as the wingless and subtle GT3

    Only a short period has passed since the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 was unleashed into the world, but it’s already time for the 2022 GT3 Touring to join it. Just like the 991 generation GT3 Touring, the 992 is a subtle and understated GT3. It steals the engine, transmissions, suspension, wheels and tires from the standard GT3, but adopts a new look.

  • Golf-DeChambeau hoping for U.S. Open showdown with Koepka

    Bryson DeChambeau made a concerted attempt on Tuesday to put a light-hearted spin on his public feud with Brooks Koepka, describing it as "great banter" and welcoming a potential on-course showdown between the pair at this week's U.S. Open. Defending champion DeChambeau and 2017 and 2018 winner Koepka between them have won three of the past four U.S. Opens, and their recent feud could hardly have come at a better time for anyone looking for a bit of acrimony in a sport with a staid public image. Further down the track, DeChambeau and Koepka face the intriguing prospect of being American Ryder Cup team mates in September.

  • 'Unplanned' outages hit Texas power plants in soaring temperatures

    One official said he was "deeply concerned" about the number of offline plants.

  • Biden names first political ambassadors, including Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger

    President Biden announced his first slate of political ambassadors Tuesday, naming five political allies and donors, as well as four career foreign service officers. Why it matters: Biden’s announcement is the first step in a nomination process that will see several more waves. But it gives an indication he is more comfortable with former and current politicians and Washington insiders than big-dollar donors who typically populate a president’s ambassador list. Get market news worthy of your tim

  • Biden and other world leaders gather at NATO summit

    President Biden has arrived at NATO for his first visit. Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith shares the details.

  • Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

    Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date. While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander". Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Biden nominates 'Miracle on the Hudson' pilot Sully Sullenberger to aviation ambassador post

    Sullenberger, whose actions helped save the lives of those aboard US Airways Flight 1549 in 2009, would represent the US at the International Civil Aviation Organization.

  • Switzerland Announces Plans to Reopen to Vaccinated Americans Starting June 28

    All travelers who enter the country by air will be required to complete an online entry form.

  • 4 Foods That Can Help Protect Your Kidneys

    More than 1 in 7 U.S. adults have damage that keeps these crucial organs from doing their job. But these dietary tweaks can help keep your kidneys going strong.

  • Biden says NATO leaders 'thanked me' for setting up meeting with Putin

    Biden says NATO leaders 'thanked me' for setting up meeting with Putin

  • Pre-owned business jet shortage drives sellers' market, demand for new luxury planes

    A shortage of newer-model business jets is driving up prices of second-hand aircraft, a trend that is expected to deliver a windfall for luxury planemakers as new affluent buyers enter the market. That is expected to push up demand for new jets from planemakers like General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream, Textron Inc and Bombardier Inc since buyers have fewer pre-owned options, and the price gap between old and new narrows. "There are virtually no young pre-owned aircraft available - good news for would-be sellers and for (planemakers)," said aviation analyst Rolland Vincent.

  • EU sees progress on key obstacles at Iran nuclear talks

    A top European diplomat said Tuesday he believes international negotiations with Iran will ultimately succeed in re-imposing limits on its nuclear program, but indicated that more time may be needed. Enrique Mora, who is coordinating the talks in Vienna, said progress had been made on overcoming key obstacles at the talks. A landmark agreement in 2015 imposed strict curbs on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for easing U.S. sanctions but the deal was largely abandoned by the former Trump administration three years later.

  • Florida's early reopening could make it a business travel mecca

    As post-pandemic business travel comes back, experts say Florida's reopening policies should allow it to lock in a significant share of returning corporate events and meetings.Why it matters: There's a lot of money to be made — with a lot of people itching to travel — after the sector lost $97 billion in spending last year, according to a new Tourism Economics analysis by the U.S. Travel Association.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Conc

  • North Korea's Kim says food situation 'tense' due to pandemic, typhoons

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country's economy improved this year but called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons, state media said on Wednesday. Kim chaired a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee on Tuesday to review progress on major policies and craft measures to resolve economic issues, according to the official KCNA news agency. The committee set goals and tasks to achieve its new five-year economic plan outlined at its previous session in February, including increased food and metal production.

  • Senior House Democrat critiques GOP colleagues for sticking to ‘cult’ of Trump

    “They’re still bending the knee to Donald Trump,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries says

  • ‘Putin’s favourite congressman’ was at the insurrection rally at the Capitol

    Rohrabacher was seen in photos outside the Capitol as riot unfolded