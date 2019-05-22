Former U.S. Army soldier indicted for planning to bomb rally: Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. combat veteran was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly planning to bomb a rally in Long Beach, California, last month, the Justice Department said.

Mark Steven Domingo, 26, of Reseda, California, who served with the Army in Afghanistan, was arrested over the plot to bomb a white nationalist rally last month.

The grand jury's indictment charged Domingo with providing material support to terrorists and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction, the Justice Department said.







(Reporting by David Alexander)