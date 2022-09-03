Former U.S. attorney who was later convicted of theft of client funds dies at 76

H. James “Jim” Pickerstein, a popular former U.S. attorney who later was convicted of fraud for stealing nearly $700,000 from a client after moving into private practice, died Tuesday after what his family said was a long battle with cancer. He was 76.

Pickerstein, well-known and well-liked among state lawyers, worked as a federal prosecutor in Connecticut from 1972 to 1986 and for many years was first assistant U.S. attorney. He was acting U.S. attorney briefly in 1974.

His guilty plea and conviction for fraud in 2016 stunned the bar. He had given up his law license a year earlier, admitting that there was “sufficient evidence to prove by clear and convincing evidence” a violation of professional rules concerning the safekeeping of client funds.

Pickerstein was accused of misappropriating money belonging to former Danbury garbage company owner James Galante, who was being prosecuted under a Justice Department crackdown on price fixing in the trash-hauling industry.

The money Pickerstein admitted taking was part of a series of payments, worth more than $10 million, that the Justice Department agreed to make to Galante as part of his settlement of the price-fixing case after seizing his business, valued at the time at more than $100 million.

The affable and normally outgoing Pickerstein appeared to have been spiritually crushed by his own behavior and removed himself from any public appearances without an explanation. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison, a sentence that drew criticism for its brevity.

Pickerstein was born in Bridgeport. He attended The Gunnery school, the University of Pennsylvania and the Boston University school of law.

Funeral services will be held at Congregation Beth-El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, on Sunday at 10.30 am, followed by burial and visitation.