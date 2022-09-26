Former U.S. Capitol Police chief has deal for Jan. 6 book

This cover image released by Blackstone Publishing shows "Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6" by Steven A. Sund. (Blackstone Publishing via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
HILLEL ITALIE
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund's “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.

"It’s time to break my silence and reveal everything that I know happened,” Sund said in a statement released Monday by Blackstone Publishing.

Sund resigned under pressure soon after Jan. 6 and testified the following month that he hadn't seen an FBI field report warning of potential violence. He said the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol was the result of widespread failures.

“No single civilian law enforcement agency — and certainly not the USCP — is trained and equipped to repel, without significant military or other law enforcement assistance, an insurrection of thousands of armed, violent, and coordinated individuals focused on breaching a building at all costs,” he testified.

According to Blackstone, Sund will provide “a detailed and harrowing minute-by-minute account of the attack” and trace “Sund’s extraordinary journey from his command post on January 6 to his explosive behind-closed-doors testimony before the January 6 committee.” Sund will include a “never-before-heard accounting of a call from the White House” during the siege and “never-before-detailed conversations” between himself and Congressional leadership.

Last week, Random House and Celadon Books announced that they will release editions of the Jan. 6 committee's final report once it is completed. Random House will include a foreword by Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, and Celadon's book will feature an epilogue by Rep Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland. Both congressmen are committee members.

