Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick to be arraigned on charges he molested teen

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Cardinal McCarrick arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Raymond
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is set to be arraigned on Friday on charges that he molested a 16-year-old boy in 1974, a case that makes him the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor.

McCarrick, a former archbishop of Washington, D.C., is expected to appear in a state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, after he was charged in July with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older.

Each charge carries up to five years in prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender. McCarrick, 91, is expected to enter a not guilty plea and has previously said he has no recollection of committing child abuse.

He was expelled from the Roman Catholic priesthood in 2019 after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sexual crimes against minors and adults.

A lengthy Vatican report released in November 2020 found that McCarrick had risen through the church's ranks despite persistent rumors of sexual misconduct.

McCarrick faces several civil lawsuits from men who have accused him of sexual abuse decades ago, but the statute of limitations in those cases has expired, preventing criminal charges.

But the statute of limitations in the Massachusetts case was frozen when McCarrick, a non-resident, left the state.

According to court records, the alleged victim said McCarrick, a family friend, began molesting him when he was a young boy in several states, including New York, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

The man told police that during his brother's wedding reception on June 8, 1974, at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, McCarrick told him his father wanted the two of them to have talk about his misbehavior.

McCarrick groped him as they walked around campus before taking him into a small closet-like room and fondling him while saying prayers, the man told authorities.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?

    Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are expected to discuss two key questions when they meet on Sept. 17 to consider a COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign this fall: Is protection from the initial shots waning, and will boosters help? The debate will likely be heated following the Biden Administration's announcement last month - before the experts could weigh in - that the U.S. plans to start booster doses Sept. 20 if regulators approve them. The White House move usurped the normal process in which the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention make these sort of science-based decisions, according to interviews with six current and former FDA scientists and CDC advisory panel members.

  • Kathy Hochul names former candidate for first female NYC mayor to top job

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has named former New York City mayoral hopeful Kathryn Garcia to a top job, continuing to fill her administration with women in the wake of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal.

  • Antibody levels higher after Moderna shot; Lilly arthritis drug used with steroid cuts death risk

    The mRNA vaccine from Moderna Inc induces higher levels of antibodies against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 than the similar vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, Belgian researchers have found, although what this means for their efficacy is not clear. This held true even after accounting for individual risk factors, and regardless of whether participants had previously been infected with the virus, the researchers reported on Monday in JAMA https://bit.ly/38wJcdI.

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo Viewership Tanks After His Brother’s Resignation

    CNN’s Chris Cuomo has seen a ratings decline since his brother, Andrew Cuomo, resigned as governor of New York after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. In the competing 9 p.m. ET slot, MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” also saw declines compared to Maddow’s year-to-date average, though they weren’t as significant’s as Cuomo’s. Fox News’ Sean Hannity was the only one of the three to see increases. Notably, “Cuomo Prime Time” was still CNN’s highest-rated show in August, garnerin

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jaquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • This fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card sees woman facing a year in prison and $5,000 fine in Hawaii

    An Illinois woman was arrested in Hawaii, accused of falsifying vaccination documents to skip the state's mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated visitors

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Ex-officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

    Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking. Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, in addition to a prior charge of second-degree manslaughter. Activists had demanded a murder charge during protests in Brooklyn Center and outside a metro-area prosecutor’s home before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case.

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • They wait with tears, fears. KY family hopes this FBI search unearths Crystal Rogers

    Crystal Rogers’ grandpa and grandma sit for hours daily near the site FBI investigators are searching in Bardstown. Will they finally know what happened to her and her father?

  • The Gun Maker Being Sued for the Sandy Hook Shooting Wants School Records for Some of the Children Who Died

    Remington has filed subpoenas to obtain report cards, attendance lists and other academic records for five of the children who were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

  • Mum's tribute to daughter, 12, who took her own life 'after being raped and bullied’

    Semina Halliwell died on 12 June after spending four nights in hospital.

  • A Trump Organization executive who prosecutors have been trying to flip is set to testify for a grand-jury investigation into the company

    Matthew Calamari Jr. was served a subpoena to testify in front of the grand jury for the Manhattan DA's investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • Tucker Carlson Says People Who Try to Limit the Spread of COVID-19 Should Be ‘Punished’ (Video)

    Tucker Carlson has amplified a lot of antivaxx and functionally pro-COVID sentiments on his show for months, even if, as Fox News always notes when asked, he has very carefully insisted he is not anti-vaccines and is simply asking questions about *this* particular vaccine. But whether you believe that or not, on Thursday’s episode of his show Carlson fully endorsed people who buy and use fake vaccine cards to avoid getting the real thing. He also said that efforts to control the spread of COVID-

  • Lawyer: Parkland suspect shouldn't be called 'the killer'

    Attorneys for the former student accused of murdering 17 at a Florida high school want prosecutors and their witnesses barred at trial from referring to him as “an animal,” “a thing,” “the killer” or in any manner they believe is derogatory. Nikolas Cruz's lead attorney also argued Wednesday that prosecutors and their witnesses should be barred at trial from calling the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland “the massacre,” “the schoolhouse slaughter," “an execution” or other “inflammatory” terms. Assistant public defender Melisa McNeill told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Cruz should only be referred to by his name or as “the defendant" at trial and the shooting should be called “the incident,” “the tragedy,” the “mass shooting” or other neutral terms.

  • Man Identified In On-Air MSNBC Confrontation Arrested In Ohio, Criminal Charges Filed – Update

    UPDATED with arrest information: U.S. Marshals arrested Benjamin Eugene Dagley on Thursday at a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio, and the Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi has filed criminal charges against the man it says accosted MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster during an on-air live segment Monday. Dagley was charged by the Gulfport police with two […]