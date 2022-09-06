Former U of M track standout dies a week after car crash in Bloomington

Former University of Minnesota track and field standout Eric Walker died Saturday at age 25 from injuries he suffered in an Aug. 27 two-vehicle crash in Bloomington that police say was caused by the other driver who’d been speeding.

The wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road at the exit ramp from Minnesota 77. Walker, who was found unconscious in his Nissan Altima, had to be extricated from the car, according to police.

The other driver, 40-year-old Loury Ouk of Apple Valley, and two passengers in her Land Rover were hospitalized with injuries, Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Kim Clausen said Tuesday.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report states Ouk was speeding when she struck the front driver’s side door of Walker’s car as he drove onto Old Shakopee Road from Minnesota 77, according to Clausen.

Minnesota Department of Transportation camera footage also showed Ouk driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in traffic, Clausen said.

Ouk was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and released from custody two days later, pending follow-up investigation and completion of a crash reconstruction, Clausen said.

Walker, of Minneapolis, died of his injuries at HCMC in Minneapolis, where he had been in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page established before his death.

A case against Ouk will be presented to the Hennepin County attorney’s office for possible criminal vehicular homicide charges when crash investigation reports are complete, according to police.

An Illinois native, Walker was a hurdler on the Gopher track and field team from 2016-2019, earning Academic All-Big 10 honors twice. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA and was employed with United Health Group, states the fundraising page at gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-eric-walker-and-his-family.

“Eric was a great person, son, brother, friend, nephew, cousin, and co-worker who always shined his light on everyone who came into contact with him,” the page reads. “Now, he will shine his light for all to see. Look to the Heavens for the brightest star and that will be him.”

Minnesota court records show Ouk was convicted of drunken driving in 2004 and 2006 and driving after cancelation of her license twice in 2010.

