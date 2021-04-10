Former U.S. Navy Seal to take leave from Congress after eye surgery

FILE PHOTO: Republican Representative-elect Crenshaw talks with reporters as he arrives for class photo for new members of the House on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy Seal who lost his right eye in an explosion in Afghanistan, said on Saturday he will take a month-long leave of absence from Congress after emergency surgery for a detaching retina in his other eye.

"The surgery went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month," the Texas Republican wrote in a statement on Twitter. He said his congressional offices will remain open but apologized to constituents for being "pretty much off the grid for the next few weeks."

Crenshaw, 37, a former Navy lieutenant commander who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, said the retina in his left eye appeared to be detatching as a result of extensive damage suffered in a 2012 attack in Afghanistan's Helmand Province.

"Anyone who knows the history of my injuries knows that I don't have a 'good eye,' but half a good eye," Crenshaw said in the statement.

"This is a terrifying prognosis for someone with one eye,"

he added. "I have gotten through worse before, and I will get through this."

Crenshaw, who wears an eyepatch, made national headlines in 2018 when comedian Pete Davidson mocked his appearance on Saturday Night Live. The joke was widely criticized. But Crenshaw appeared on the show alongside Davidson a week later to accept his apology.

(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Rep. Crenshaw temporarily blinded after eye surgery

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, said Saturday that he has undergone eye surgery and will be virtually sightless for a month. Crenshaw, 37, is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded when he was deployed to Afghanistan. “The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina," Crenshaw said in a statement.

  • Dan Crenshaw Announces Emergency Eye Surgery, Will Be ‘Effectively Blind’ for a Month

    Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) announced that he received emergency surgery on his left eye on Friday, which will leave the congressman “effectively blind” for the next month. Crenshaw said he noticed blurry spots in his vision over the past few days, and was informed by an ophthalmologist that his retina was detaching. The congressman’s right eye was destroyed in an IED explosion while on a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan, and his left eye also required surgery after being injured in the blast. pic.twitter.com/4xKkx3KQxu — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 10, 2021 The Friday surgery “went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month,” Crenshaw said in a statement on Saturday morning in which he thanked the medical team who conducted the operation. “During the surgery they put a gas bubble in my eye, which acts as a bandage for my retina. This means I have to be face-down for the next week or so, unable to see anything.” Crenshaw added that his congressional offices in Washington, D.C., and Houston would continue to operate normally. Crenshaw was first elected in 2018 to represent Texas’s 2nd Congressional District, winning by about 7 percentage points in an area that encompasses parts of Houston and its suburbs. In the 2020 elections Crenshaw defeated Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian by almost 13 percentage points.

  • "Well...bye": Second senior Matt Gaetz aide resigns amid investigation

    Devin Murphy, Rep. Matt Gaetz's legislative director, has stepped down amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the Florida Republican congressman, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.The latest: "It's been real," Murphy wrote in an email, obtained by Axios, to Republican legislative directors on Saturday morning, with the subject line: "Well...bye."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crimes, has repeatedly denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old girl and claims that he shared naked images of women with other Congress members. Gaetz doubled down on his denials on Friday evening, saying he's not "going anywhere," and vowing, "I have not yet begun to fight." Gaetz's communications director Luke Ball resigned in early April.What they're saying: As of Saturday afternoon, Murphy's automated email response says: "I am no longer with the office of Congressman Matt Gaetz. Womp womp. Cue the sad trombone."Murphy directed requests to Isabela Belchior, who was named as legislative counsel for Gaetz in February. She previously assisted Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) in the 2020 impeachment trial of former President Trump.Murphy told associates he was interested in working on legislation, not working at TMZ, the New York Times reported earlier this week.Murphy left not because of the representative's legal troubles but over media coverage of the investigation, per CNN.The big picture: The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it had launched a probe into Gaetz.Gaetz said the Justice Department launched an investigation after charging one of his associates, Joel Greenberg, with federal sex trafficking and other crimes.A lawyer for Greenberg indicated last week that he is in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors over his sex trafficking of a minor.A plea deal may indicate that Greenberg is open to cooperating with investigators by providing information, though it's unknown how deep the negotiations are.Go deeper: Gaetz to speak at pro-Trump women's conference amid sex trafficking probe Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kansas City police surround house with shooting suspect, 2 children rescued

    The standoff remains ongoing.

  • Severe weather threat decreasing north of Houston

    Our much anticipated cool front is clearing through SE Texas this morning. Behind it we can expect clearing skies and drier air, making for a beautiful weekend.

  • Prince Philip through the years

    See Prince Philip's life in photos in the gallery ahead.

  • Topher Grace Explains Why ‘In Good Company’ Was His Favorite Movie Experience

    Topher Grace discusses working with Dennis Quaid and the magical experience of making 'In Good Company.'

  • Key Takeaways From Biden’s $1.52 Trillion Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.52 trillion spending plan for the next fiscal year provides the most detailed picture yet of his priorities as he draws an ever sharper contrast to his predecessor.Overall, Biden is calling for an increase in regular non-emergency funding from $1.4 trillion to $1.52 trillion in fiscal 2022, an 8% increase. Most of the increase would be dedicated to domestic social programs, with a 16% increase compared to defense spending which would rise 2%.Biden’s budget will face a tough road in a Congress with narrow Democratic majorities. Unlike the partisan route Democrats used for his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, regular appropriations would need 60 votes to overcome a Senate filibuster.Here are some key takeaways:Biden wants $1.2 billion in climate aid for poor nationsBiden asked to resume spending on the United Nations Green Climate Fund, which aims to help developing nations shift to clean energy and deal with the impacts of climate change. The request comes as Biden seeks to prove the U.S. has returned as a global leader in the fight against climate change.Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris climate accord and dismantled domestic policies key to achieving the country’s promised emissions cuts. And under Trump, the U.S. also reneged on its earlier 2015 commitment to dole out $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund by 2020. Former President Barack Obama delivered just two down payments of $500 million each to the fund, but Trump halted the support after he took office.Domestic climate programs would also see boostBiden is asking Congress to spend $14 billion more on climate programs across the U.S. government, with some $10 billion targeted to clean energy innovation. Much of the funding would go to Energy Department initiatives, including the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Climate, with support for high-risk ventures that offer the potential for sweeping changes in the way electricity is generated and used.Some $6.9 billion -- a $1.4 billion increase -- would also be directed to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, enabling greater work on climate observations and forecasting.Biden is also seeking funding to help the functions of government transition to lower-emission energy sources. For instance, he is seeking $600 million to buy electric vehicles and equipment for federal agencies such as the U.S. Postal Service, which is in the process of turning over its fleet. Another $800 million would go toward making public and assisted housing more energy efficient.The plan also envisions a $550 million program to reclaim abandoned mines and remediate old oil and gas wells as part of an initiative to aid workers whose fossil fuel jobs are jeopardized by the country’s turn to renewable energy.Biden is also seeking an $11.2 billion cash infusion for the Environmental Protection Agency, which was weaned of both money and workers under Trump. If enacted by Congress, Biden’s funding plan would amount to a $2 billion -- or 21.3% -- increase from the EPA’s current budget.Money for Central America aims to alleviate border crisisBiden is also asking Congress for more than $3 billion next year to solve problems related to immigration, which has become a political vulnerability for the president early in his term.The request includes $861 million to address economic deprivation and corruption in Central America, which are some of the forces driving people to leave their countries. The funding is part of a $4 billion, four-year plan aimed at the root causes of migration in Biden’s legislative proposal on immigration. That bill faces long odds of passage in Congress.Another $1.2 billion would go toward improving security technology at the border, including sensors to detect illegal crossings and smuggling of goods, as well as modernizing ports of entry to handle increased numbers of migrants. The request includes no new funding for border wall construction, fulfilling a Biden campaign pledge to end work on one of Trump’s priorities.Biden also proposes $345 million for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to speed up processing of naturalization and asylum cases. Many people who apply for permanent legal residence and asylum often wait years to have their cases decided, and the backlog is one of the reasons people try to cross illegally into the U.S. The budget request also seeks to increase the budget of the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review by 21% to $891 million to hire 100 more immigration judges and support staff to reduce court backlogs.The proposal includes $470 million to improve investigations of workforce complaints at border-related federal agencies, “including those related to white supremacy or idealogical or non-ideological beliefs” among agents.Tax cheats targeted with more resources for IRS auditsBiden is seeking an additional $900 million for Internal Revenue Service audits alone, as part of a 10.4% increase in the agency’s budget.Biden has said he plans to use that money to train high-skilled tax agents to enforce the tax laws for corporations and wealthy taxpayers, who according to multiple academic and Inspector General reports, aren’t paying all they owe to the IRS. One recent study found that collecting all the unpaid income taxes from the richest 1% of taxpayers could bring in an additional $175 billion a year.Aid sought to boost U.S. computer chip manufacturingBiden is seeking $442 million for the National Institute of Standard and Technology’s manufacturing programs -- including $150 million for two new Manufacturing Innovation Institutes, one of which aims to restore the U.S. as a global leader in design and manufacture of semiconductors. Biden also is asking for $275 million to make America’s small and medium manufacturers more competitive and strengthen domestic supply chains.The proposal also requests $916 million to expand scientific and technology research at the institute to spur advances in things like climate-resilient building codes, computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.Billions to spur the ‘second great rail revolution’Biden is seeking a 35% increase in funding for Amtrak to improve and expand service along the busy Northeast corridor, which is plagued by maintenance and capacity issues, and across the wider network. Biden’s $2.7 billion request for Amtrak runs counter to the Trump administration’s repeated attempts to cut funds to the rail network.The budget also proposes a new $625 million competitive grant program for passenger rail, backing up Biden’s campaign promise to spark the “second great railroad revolution.” His infrastructure proposal also furthers that pledge with a separate $80 billion proposed for rail.In another attempt to support low-emissions transportation, the budget requests $2.5 billion for a transit-grant program, a 23% increase. The administration wants to double the funds for low- and no-emission buses, proposing $250 million for transit agencies to purchase them.(Updates with funds for border technology and internal investigations in the “More money for Central America” section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Antarctica, ancient tortoises and pygmy hippos: how the Duke of Edinburgh visited over 140 countries

    Over six decades the Duke of Edinburgh travelled to a staggering 143 countries representing Britain and accompanying the Queen. He made 637 visits, including 229 to 67 Commonwealth countries, and 408 visits to 76 other countries. The Duke even went to Antarctica, without the Queen, in the 1950s. He used the Royal Yacht Britannia to visit scientists at a remote and freezing outpost on Deception Island. He was a Freeman of cities including Acapulco, Bridgetown, Barbados, Dar-es-Salaam, Guadalajara, Los Angeles, Nairobi and Melbourne.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster talks about his unique relationship with teammate Chase Claypool

    The relationship JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool share is reminiscent of Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his comments: '(We) want the same thing'

    Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors responded to Megan Rapinoe's critique of his previous equal pay comments by saying they "want the same thing."

  • Voyagers: Tye Sheridan On His Reaction To The Script

    Tye Sheridan talks about his reaction to the script.

  • Prince Harry Reportedly Feels "Guilty" He Couldn't Say Goodbye to Prince Philip in Person

    The Queen is hopeful he'll be able to attend the funeral.

  • NFT Tracking Metaverse Index (MVI) Launched by Index Coop

    The new Metaverse Index will follow the leading tokens and projects in the NFT and virtual metaverse space. It has been launched by Index Coop, a DAO specializing in creating crypto-economy index tokens. In the early years, cryptocurrency indexes like C20 gave investors broad exposure to the top-performing assets in the industry. Then came the … Continued

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • John de Lancie Talks Reprising Q on ‘Star Trek: Picard’: ‘You Can Never Go Back’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    When John de Lancie was first cast as Q on the pilot of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” his expectation was that he was only supposed to play the wily omnipotent being — who challenges Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) with proving humanity’s worthiness — for that single, two-part episode. But three days into shooting, […]

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

    A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 traffic crash. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing his decision to send Cameron Herrin to prison. Herrin's family members began to weep as sheriff's deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest