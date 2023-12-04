Former U.S. official arrested in Miami on charge of being unregistered foreign agent for Cuba

A former U.S. ambassador with a long career in the federal government was arrested Friday on a charge of working secretly for the Cuban government as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States, according to two people familiar with the FBI’s counterintelligence case filed in Miami federal court.

Manual Rocha, 73, a former ambassador to Bolivia who had also worked as a senior diplomat in the U.S. interests section in Cuba, spent the weekend in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Miami and will have his first appearance in federal court Monday afternoon.

Under U.S. law, it is required for anyone working as an agent for a foreign government in the United States to register with the Attorney General’s Office in the Department of Justice. It is unclear from the criminal case, which is still under seal, how long Rocha is accused of working for the Cuban government. It is also not known whether he is accused of providing the communist nation with potentially sensitive information about the U.S. government.

On Sunday, FBI spokesman James Marshall declined to comment on Rocha’s arrest at his Miami area home on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman, prosecutor Sarah Schall, did not respond to several text, email and voice mail messages seeking comment on Sunday. After the AP broke a story that evening about Rocha’s arrest, Schall said later that she could not comment about his arrest.

Rocha’s most recent former employer, the Foley & Lardner law firm in Miami, said he left the office in August of this year. “We are neither representing nor providing legal assistance to Ambassador Rocha,” a spokeswoman said Sunday afternoon.

The charge brought against Rocha under the Foreign Agents Registration Act has been used by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the past, including a pending case against former Miami Congressman David Rivera, who is accused of lobbying on behalf of the Venezuelan government without registering as a foreign agent. The offense was also among several charges brought against a Cuban spy ring in the late 1990s, when a group of Cuban government operatives were accused of espionage and a conspiracy to shoot down two Brothers to the Rescue planes in the Florida Straits, killing three U.S. citizens and one Cuban American.

Rocha, who gradated from Yale University and obtained graduate degrees from Harvard University and Georgetown University, had a long diplomatic career working in various foreign posts in the Caribbean and South America for the U.S. government, including his service as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia during the administration of President George W. Bush.

A former colleague said it was hard to believe that Rocha was charged with being an unregistered foreign agent for the Cuban government.

“This is shocking,” said a former U.S. official who knew him. “Manuel would not be in the list of people I would think would be working for these guys.”

While serving as ambassador to Bolivia, Rocha gained some notoriety when he warned voters ahead of the 2002 election that if socialist Evo Morales were elected president, the country would risk losing U.S. aid.

“He was considered sort of a conservative career officer,” said the former official, who did not want to be identified. “[He] spent a lot of time licking these wounds over Bolivia, where he drew a lot of fire and criticism because of what he said about Evo Morales in the middle of an election, with people later claiming that those comments got Morales elected.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.