Former U.S. Postal Service worker from Bellefonte accused of stealing money from packages

A former U.S. Postal Service worker was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury that accused him of stealing money from packages in Centre County.

Ryan Clouser, 24, of Bellefonte, was charged with two counts of theft of mail by a Postal Service employee. He was accused of stealing money from letters and packages on two occasions in December.

Clouser worked at the State College Post Office, 237 S. Fraser St., spokesman Mark Lawrence wrote in an email. Clouser was hired in February 2022 and was employed until Jan. 26.

Lawrence declined further comment, citing federal law and Postal Service policy.

The alleged thefts happened in State College, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors wrote in an email Friday before adding she was unable to share more information. It is unclear how much was allegedly stolen from how many people.

Defense lawyer G. Scott Gardner did not immediately respond Friday. Clouser is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.