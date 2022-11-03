Former U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Phoenix Suns ownership rumors during rally for Arizona Democrats
If inviting Steve Bannon is Kari Lake's idea of how to appeal to independents, can you imagine what she'll be like when she doesn't need them?
Megan Varner/GettyAs evidenced by his poll numbers, Herschel Walker’s tawdry past is getting a pass by Christian voters in Georgia.The reason? He says his past behavior was the result of mental health issues that have been overcome “by the grace of God.” The implication is that his bad deeds occurred before he became a Christian.According to Walker, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is a preacher who “doesn’t even believe in redemption.” Presumably, if you aren’t voting for Walker, that descriptio
President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, said at a question-and-answer event last week that she does not believe federal prosecutors will find proof of wrongdoing involving her brother, Hunter Biden. “They’re not going to find anything,” Ashley Biden, who is the daughter of the president and first lady, said at an invitation-only event last week, according…
Former President Obama on Wednesday told a heckler at a Phoenix campaign event to “set up your own rally” after the individual shouted and interrupted his speech. Obama was discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of Americans when the heckler shouted something and stopped the former president mid-speech. “Are you going…
Here's how to play Powerball, how late you can buy lottery tickets in Arizona and what time to see the next draw of winning numbers on November 2.
The government count is conducted to capture U.S. homeless population on a single night in January each year but was not fully completed last year due to limits on in-person surveying.
Ukrainian forces have destroyed 278 Russian aircraft during eight months of fighting, more than twice as many as the Soviet Union lost in its 1979-89 military intervention in Afghanistan, Ukraine's commander-in-chief said on Thursday. His statement could not be verified by Reuters and there was no comment from the Russian Defence Ministry, but it fit into a pattern of increasingly confident rhetoric from Kyiv as it has made progress in retaking territory from Russian invaders. Though civilians face power outages and intermittent water supply cuts after Russian missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure, the momentum on the battlefield is with Ukraine.
Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, whose company invested $500 million in the acquisition, said Musk has been a "hard guy to predict" over the past few months.
The 30-year mortgage rate is averaging at 6.95%, Freddie Mac said in its latest weekly survey on Thursday.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could "carry out some diplomacy" with Elon Musk while discussing Twitter's monthly $8 subscription, per ATV.
The number of new jobs created in October could fall to a nearly two-year low, but it still won't be slow enough for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He says the jobs market is just too strong.
Interactions between humans and elk are a daily occurrence in Estes Park and the Rocky Mountain National Park, so is tourists acting badly.
A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan's parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan's mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson for an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina's new 14th District based in western Charlotte. The left-leaning district emerged from a lengthy redistricting battle during which North Carolina redrew its congressional map to account for the additional seat it was awarded following the 2020 census.
Starbucks Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, helped by a boost in U.S. sales, sending shares higher in after-hours trading.
During the debate, Abrams said she wasn’t a member of a good ol’ boys club and didn’t have the endorsement of 107 sheriffs. It’s what she said next that got the sheriff riled up.
The couple says mold is growing throughout the apartment, including inside purses and shoes.
Major pharmacy companies agree to settle in nationwide opioid cases
Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event. Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth both face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in connection with the shooting.
Former US President Barack Obama responds to a heckler at an Arizona rally whilst campaigning for Democrat candidates in midterm elections.