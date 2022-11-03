Former U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Phoenix Suns ownership rumors during rally for Arizona Democrats

Reuters

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 278 Russian aircraft during eight months of fighting, more than twice as many as the Soviet Union lost in its 1979-89 military intervention in Afghanistan, Ukraine's commander-in-chief said on Thursday. His statement could not be verified by Reuters and there was no comment from the Russian Defence Ministry, but it fit into a pattern of increasingly confident rhetoric from Kyiv as it has made progress in retaking territory from Russian invaders. Though civilians face power outages and intermittent water supply cuts after Russian missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure, the momentum on the battlefield is with Ukraine.