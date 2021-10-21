Former U.S. president Donald Trump launches new social media platform

Former U.S. President Trump holds rally in Iowa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms.

TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company, according to a press release https://www.tmtgcorp.com/press-releases/announcement-10-20-2021 distributed by both organizations.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump said in the written release.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech," he said.

A Trump representative who declined to be named confirmed the contents of the TMTG news release to Reuters. Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington also tweeted a copy of the release.

According to the release Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. would merge into a single publicly traded company if approved by regulators and stockholders.

The deal values Trump Media & Technology Group at $875 million, including debt, according to the statement. Trump Media & Technology Group's growth plans initially will be funded by DWAC's cash in trust of $293 million.

TRUTH Social plans a so-called Beta Launch for invited guests in November, followed by a nationwide rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

The new company also has plans for a subscription video-on-demand service featuring entertainment programming, news and podcasts.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Steve Holland in Washington. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump announces launch of media company through SPAC deal

    Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

  • Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

    Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform. Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “TRUTH Social" app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement.

  • Donald Trump Says He’s Launching Social Media Network

    Donald Trump said that he’s launching a new social media service, Truth Social, through a newly formed company Trump Media and Technology Corp. Truth Social will have a nationwide rollout in the first quarter of 2022, with a beta launch next month, according to a press release. According to the announcement, the company also intends […]

  • Christopher Steele claims he isn't worried about Durham indictment

    British ex-spy Christopher Steele says he isn’t worried about being indicted in special counsel John Durham's criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation, even after the indictment of a Hillary Clinton campaign-linked lawyer with whom the former MI6 agent coordinated in 2016.

  • Jordan Klepper Relentlessly Trolls Trump Fans At ‘Totally Normal’ MAGA Rally

    "Not a cult at all," the "Daily Show" correspondent sarcastically declared at the bizarre event.

  • U.S. Rep. Waters under fire again for paying her daughter with campaign funds

    U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is under fire for paying her daughter more than $80,000 in cash from her campaign this year and more than $1 million since 2003, according to media reports.

  • Louisiana Senator Calls for Older Lawmakers to Take Cognitive Tests

    "At some point, and statistically it's in the 80s, you begin a more rapid decline," Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told Axios reporter Mike Allen

  • A Washington State Police trooper said Gov. 'Jay Inslee can kiss my ass' after being fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine

    In August, Gov. Inslee announced all state employees would need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18 or they would be fired.

  • SpaceX Could Make Musk a Trillionaire, Morgan Stanley Says

    Ahead of Tesla's earnings later today, Morgan Stanley analysts say that Elon Musk will become a trillionaire. But it will be thanks to his other company, SpaceX. See: Elon Musk's SpaceX Valuation Hits...

  • Giants plan to exercise Buster Posey’s $22M option if he will play

    The Giants plan to exercise Buster Posey's $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wants to keep playing after a stellar year.

  • Trump blasts "wacky" GOP Sen. Cassidy after "Axios on HBO" interview

    Former President Trump on Monday blasted Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) after he told "Axios on HBO" that he is not sure Trump could win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.Driving the news: When told that Trump could be expected to win the nomination, Cassidy jumped in saying: "I don't know that."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Trump is the first president in the Republican side at least to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four year

  • La Palma Volcano Spews Lava and Ash Amid Renewed Eruptions

    The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, which began erupting on September 19, remained active more than one month after its first eruption.Video shared on October 20, shows large smoke columns emanating from the volcano, as it spits out ash and molten rock.A 4.8-magnitude tremor – the most powerful since the volcano’s first eruption – hit La Palma on Tuesday night, Spain’s Institute of Geosciences (CSIC-UCM) said.The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) reported a new eruption at 7:45 pm local time on Wednesday, prompting local authorities to issue evacuation orders for affected areas. Credit: Idafe.com via Storyful

  • Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

    As violent intruders stormed the building, about a dozen Republicans huddled over whether to still vote against certifying the 2020 election, Mr Tuberville reveals

  • Pritzker hopes his mask mandate ends before the holidays

    As COVID-19 transmission rates fall in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his mask mandate may come to an end before the holidays.

  • MB&F Just Dropped a Titanium Version of Its Steampunky LM Perpetual Watch

    The watchmaker says it's only making 20 of these green-dial wonders a year.

  • ESPN’s latest FPI Rankings leave much to be desired

    Is the goal still to score more points than the other team?

  • Facebook fined £50.5m by UK's competition regulator over Giphy buyout

    CMA takes action after the social media giant ignored an order imposed during its investigation into Facebook’s purchase of GIF platform Giphy.

  • IBM revenue misses on weakness in legacy infrastructure unit

    (Reuters) -IBM on Wednesday missed market estimates for quarterly revenue as its managed infrastructure business suffered from a decline in orders ahead of a spinoff next month, sending its shares down 4% in extended trading. The lower-margin, legacy unit provides technical support to IBM's clients and has shrunk in recent years as companies moved to the cloud, becoming a drag on Big Blue's earnings. "As we issued the effective date for the spin-off of our managed infrastructure business, our clients paused all new project activities at the end of September and that impacted us here," Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said in an interview.

  • Trump says he's 'surprised' that protesters entered the Capitol on January 6: book

    Trump repeatedly urged his supporters to "fight like hell" against the 2020 election results before they stormed the Capitol.

  • Biden picks career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan

    U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Donald Blome, currently ambassador to Tunisia, as his top diplomat in Pakistan as Washington works to manage the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops. Biden on Tuesday will announce plans to nominate Blome to the job in Pakistan, the White House said.