Former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a ‘trailblazer’ from Dallas, dies at 88

Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazer and civil rights leader who served almost three decades in Congress representing Dallas and North Texas had died at 88.

Johnson’s son, Kirk Johnson, shared the news Sunday in a facebook post.

“She was a remarkable and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a trailblazer and public servant, “ the post read.

Johnson, the first Dallas Black person and third Texas woman elected to the U.S. House, won reelection 15 times before retiring last January.

“Throughout her distinguished career, Congresswoman Johnson served with integrity and passion, earning the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” the Texas Democratic Party said in a news release Sunday. “In this time of grief, let us remember and honor the legacy of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a champion for justice, equality, and the American people.”

Born Dec. 3, 1935 in Waco, Mrs. Johnson attended Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University, Saint Mary’s College and worked as a nurse prior to her political career.

She was a champion of women’s and minority rights during her tenure.

“Everywhere you look, Texans can see the mark she made on our state — from improving the VA, to investing in transportation, to fighting for Texans’ civil rights,” U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a fellow Democrat from Texas, said in a statement. “Eddie Bernice Johnson was a trailblazer, a leader, a friend and my mentor.”

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson also released a statement on her passing.

“I had hoped that, after a distinguished three-decade career in the United States Capitol, we would have more time with her back at home,” the statement read. ”Personally and professionally, she touched countless lives, including mine. I am devastated and heartbroken by her passing, and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.”