Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid to lie in state in Capitol

Moira Warburton
·1 min read
By Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The body of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid will lie in state in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, as lawmakers pay tribute to the Democratic majority leader who died on Dec. 28.

The Nevada statesman, who was 82 when he died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was known as an influential and pugnacious fighter during an era of deepening partisanship in Washington.

Reid helped secure congressional passage of former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law in 2010 over sharp opposition from Republicans, and the former president said in his eulogy at Reid's funeral last week in Las Vegas that he could not have asked for a better friend.

"Without Harry, there would be no Affordable Care Act," Obama said. "Harry refused to give up."

Reid's body is expected to arrive in the Capitol on Wednesday morning, and an evening ceremony will take place with congressional leaders when Reid's body will be removed.

He is the 34th person to receive the honor.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Marguerita Choy)

    More Turks now believe an opposition alliance is better suited than President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party (AKP) to end the economic turmoil that has engulfed their country, according to a slew of opinion polls published this month. Under pressure from Erdogan and despite high inflation, the central bank has slashed interest rates by 500 basis points since September, triggering a currency crisis that saw the lira plunge last month to 18.4 to the dollar, its weakest level ever. The government has introduced fiscal measures to ease the currency volatility, but the lira is still 46% weaker than a year ago and Erdogan, who wants to boost exports and credit, has refused to change course despite growing public discontent.