Former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, 77, dead after bicycle crash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi died from injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident in his home state of Wyoming, his family said late on Monday.

Enzi, who was 77, was airlifted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, following the accident on Friday.

Enzi, a Republican, retired in January after 24 years in the U.S. Senate.

A friend of Enzi's, Wyoming attorney John Daly, told the Gillette News Record that Enzi was riding his bike shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday near his home in Gillette, Wyoming, when the accident occurred.

Someone found Enzi and called an ambulance, Daly said.

Enzi's children said in a Facebook post on Monday, before his death, that "the details of the biking accident are unknown at this time.

Prior to winning a U.S. Senate seat in 1996, Enzi served as Gillette's mayor and a state lawmaker.

Enzi, a mild-mannered conservative, was popular in Wyoming throughout his tenure, winning general elections with over 70% of the vote.

"His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time," his family said in a tweet through Enzi's account.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supply issues to delay Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments - S.Korean official

    Moderna has pushed back its late-July vaccine shipment schedule for South Korea to August due to supply problems that will affect other countries waiting on Moderna shots, a South Korean health official said on Tuesday. The issue is due to vaccine manufacturing process involving Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza and a Spain-based company which does bottling work for the Moderna vaccine, the official, Lee Sang-won, told a briefing. Health officials said Moderna has informed South Korea that the issue will affect other countries that receive supplies from them.

  • COVID-19 surge starting to ease in Indonesia capital, data shows

    As Indonesia grapples with a devastating wave of coronavirus infections, Jakarta government data shows a fall in cases and easing pressure on hospitals in the capital, even as the situation worsens in other parts of the archipelago. But over two weeks Jakarta's daily cases dropped from 14,619 on July 12 to 2,662 on July 25, according to city data, while pressure on COVID-19 referral hospitals has eased. "The situation is very different," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said in a video address on Monday.

  • Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

    Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, has died. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident near Gillette on Friday.

  • Why Moderna Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) slipped 3.7% on Monday as of the market close. The decline appeared to be related to a report in The New York Times that said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that COVID-19 vaccine makers expand their clinical trials for children between the ages of five to 11 before seeking emergency use authorization (EUA).

  • GOP Rep. Clay Higgins said he caught COVID-19 for the second time, claiming it is a Chinese 'biological attack weaponized virus'

    Higgins, of Louisiana, said he first contracted COVID-19 in January 2020 but that this second bout was "far more challenging."

  • Light-to-moderate drinking tied to lower risk of heart attack and death in patients with heart disease

    Light-to-moderate alcohol consumption is linked to a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke and death among those with heart disease, according to a study published in the journal BMC Medicine on Monday. The largest benefit - a 50% reduction in risk compared with non-drinkers - was seen in people with heart disease who drank an average of 6 grams of alcohol per day. People who averaged 8 grams per day had a 27% lower risk of death from heart attack, stroke or angina, compared with those who did not drink.

  • U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisories for Spain, Portugal over COVID-19 cases

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Monday both warned against travel to Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level Four: Very High" for those countries telling Americans they should avoid travel there, while the State Department issued "Do Not Travel" advisories. The CDC on Monday also raised its rating to "Level Four" for Cuba, while the State Department already had Cuba at the highest "Do Not Travel" rating.

  • SpaceX Challenged on Broadband Subsidies for Parking Lots

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Communications Commission is challenging a bid by Elon Musk’s SpaceX for $886 million in rural broadband subsidies, saying some of the money appeared headed for serving parking lots and airports with satellite-delivered broadband.The company was among 197 winning bidders from an auction last year to be sent letters Monday by the FCC in an effort the agency said was an attempt to “clean up” the auction’s results. Other letter recipients included Charter Communications I

  • Sandy Hook memorial, rabid bats, Tour de Turtles: News from around our 50 states

    Unvaccinated snow leopard at California zoo contracts COVID-19, people in Utah gather to celebrate Pioneer Day , and more

  • U.S. intensifies efforts to address "Havana Syndrome"

    Worries mount that its cause is still poorly understood and not identified publicly, according to current and former U.S. officials.

  • Government pingdemic response chaotic, say food supply firms

    Supply firms are having to fight to keep food on supermarket shelves, an industry body warns.

  • US Department of Veterans Affairs becomes the first federal agency to require healthcare workers get vaccinated

    About 115,000 of the US Department of Veterans Affairs' healthcare workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.