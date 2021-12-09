Former U.S. senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole to lie in state in Capitol

FILE PHOTO: Dole attends Memorial day services at the World War II Memorial in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, a three-time Republican presidential candidate and decorated World War Two veteran, will lie in state on Thursday in the rotunda of the Capitol where he served for 36 years.

Members of Congress and other invited guests will pay their respects to Dole, who represented Kansas in the House of Representatives for eight years and then in the Senate from 1969-1996, including two stints as majority leader. He died in his sleep on Sunday at age 98 after a lung cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Dole was awarded two Purple Hearts from the U.S. military during World War Two for wounds suffered in combat.

He sought the presidency three times and was his party's nominee in 1996 when he lost to Democratic President Bill Clinton. He was also President Gerald Ford's running mate in the 1976 election won by Democrat Jimmy Carter.

Dole's body is set to arrive on Thursday morning and will lie in state until Friday morning. He is the 33rd person to receive that honor.

No public viewing will take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although invited guests will be present and President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.

Dole's funeral will be held on Friday at the Washington National Cathedral.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dole honored with events in DC, his hometown, Kansas capital

    Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital. Dole’s casket will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. Biden will join former presidents, current and former leaders in Congress, friends and the Dole family for the private service Friday morning at Washington National Cathedral, according to the Dole Institute of Politics.

  • With lab help, whiskey distillers skip oak barrel-aging. But how does it taste?

    In a small lab in California’s Silicon Valley, Martin Janousek and Stu Aaron are making whiskey. There are no oak barrels stacked floor to ceiling. “This modern consumer – they tend to care about causes like climate change,” said Aaron, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Menlo Park-based Bespoken Spirits.

  • Details announced for Bob Dole funeral Friday in Washington, D.C.

    The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. C.T. Friday and will be live streamed via the Washington National Cathedral’s YouTube page.

  • Deal to avert U.S. default, raise debt limit faces test in Senate

    A deal between the top Democrat and Republican in the U.S. Senate to help raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit will be tested on Thursday when the full chamber votes on whether to approve the measure. The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved an unusual bill, agreed to by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, to sidestep the Senate's "filibuster" rule and ultimately raise federal borrowing authority by a simple majority vote.

  • 38 Gifts for Anyone Who Treats Whiskey Like It's Their Religion

    For those who love whiskey, whether beginners or expert-level imbibers, here are the 38 best whiskey gifts to get them for the holidays.

  • LETTER: Realizing extent of Bob Dole's sacrifice with a handshake

    I did know that in his campaign for the House seat, my friend sang in a quartet (Dolls for Dole) to entertain the crowds before he came on to speak, then helped pass out Dole pineapple juice.

  • Defense Rests, Closing Arguments Begin in Jussie Smollett Trial

    On Wednesday, the defense rested and closing arguments began in the federal Chicago trial for Empire star Jussie Smollett.

  • What counts as a democracy? Biden's summit includes some countries with questionable human rights records

    Pakistan, Iraq, Congo and other nations taking part in Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' have raised concerns. Here's why they're included.

  • Mark Meadows Discussed a ‘Direct and Collateral Attack’ Plan to Overturn Election Results, Committee Says

    The committee investigating Jan. 6 wrote in a letter that it has no choice but to advance contempt proceedings against Trump's former chief of staff

  • Biden to pay tribute to 'American giant' Bob Dole at Capitol

    Bob Dole will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol

  • Indian farmers suspend year-long protest against new laws

    Thousands of Indian farmers suspended a year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters. “We have suspended our protest, not ended it,” said Gurnam Singh Chandoni, another leader. A breakthrough came this week when the farmers' leaders received letters from the government listing steps it would take to meet their demands.

  • Slight chances for Valley rain Thursday and snow in the high country

    There's slight chances for Valley rain Thursday and snow in the high country.

  • Jennifer Garner, 49, Just Wants To ‘Normalize Looking Normal’

    Jennifer Garner keeps her usual beauty routine “low-key” on purpose: “I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal,” the actress, 49, says.

  • Apple wins last-minute reprieve from App Store changes while 'Fortnite' appeal plays out

    Apple Inc on Wednesday won a reprieve from having to make major changes to its lucrative App Store while it appeals an antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games. In September, a U.S. judge ordered Apple to change its App Store rules, which ban developers from including links in buttons to outside payment systems rather than using Apple's own in-app payments that charge a commission on sales. But with just slightly more than 12 hours remaining before the deadline, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Apple's request to pause the order.

  • The best hacks for de-icing your car, fast

    Turns out there's a right and wrong way to de-ice your car.

  • Krasner faces backlash over comments about violence in Philadelphia

    District Attorney Larry Krasner continues to draw political backlash for saying Philadelphia doesn't "have a crisis of violence" as homicides reach an all-time high this year. Driving the news: Current and former city leaders are pushing back against Krasner's comments this week. "We absolutely have an issue with violent crime, with our non-fatal shootings, with our homicides — not just in 2021 but since I've been here," said Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw during the city's update on violen

  • Report: Chinese hackers targeted Southeast Asian nations

    Chinese hackers, likely state-sponsored, have been broadly targeting government and private-sector organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing on infrastructure development projects, according to a report released Wednesday by a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company. Specific targets included the Thai prime minister’s office and the Thai army, the Indonesian and Philippine navies, Vietnam’s national assembly and the central office of its Communist Party, and Malaysia’s Ministry of Defense, according to the Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future. Insikt said it determined that the high-profile military and government organizations in Southeast Asia had been compromised over the last nine months by hackers using custom malware families such as FunnyDream and Chinoxy.

  • US Navy commissions Pearl Harbor-based USS Daniel Inouye

    The U.S. Navy on Wednesday commissioned the USS Daniel Inouye, named after the long-serving U.S. senator from Hawaii and decorated World War II veteran. Inouye and other Japanese Americans were initially prevented from enlisting for service after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. After the policy was changed, his unit of Japanese American soldiers became one of the most decorated, with Inouye earning the Medal of Honor and, now, a guided missile destroyer bearing his name.

  • Yamiche Alcindor Joins NBC News as Washington Correspondent

    She will still host "Washington Week" on PBS

  • High wind delays Michael Strahan's space trip with 5 others

    TV celebrity and former football great Michael Strahan is going to have to wait another few days before rocketing into space. Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday from West Texas with five others for the 10-minute flight. Strahan is a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and former NFL player.