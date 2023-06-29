Former U.S. VP Mike Pence meets Zelenskiy

STORY: Pence vowed to keep providing with Ukraine with "the support they need" for the duration of the conflict.

Pence also made visits to three cities and villages near Kyiv - Bucha, Irpin and Moschun - to see the destruction from Russian shelling since the invasion in February last year, according to CNN.

Pence is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet Zelenskiy during the campaign.

Pence has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and full-throated supporter of Ukraine, as he takes on his former boss, ex-President Donald Trump, for the Republican nomination.