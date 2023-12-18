Former UA center Chance Comanche arrested in connection with kidnapping, murder in Las Vegas

Center Chance Comanche will not return to the Arizona Wildcats

Former University of Arizona basketball center Chance Comanche, 27, was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Comanche played for the UA from 2015 to 2017, before playing in the NBA G League for the Stockton Kings.

At around 3:32 p.m. on Dec. 7, two people reported that Maryana Rodgers, 19, had gone missing, police said in a news release.

Detectives found during the investigation that Rodgers was out with friends on Dec. 5 and had a pre-arranged meeting with her friend Sakari Harnden, 19, who would bring her boyfriend Comanche, the news release said.

Police said that Rodgers was not seen or heard from since Dec. 5 and that early in their investigation, investigators suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers.

Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas on Dec. 13 by the police department's Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for kidnapping, police said.

Comanche was arrested on Dec. 15 by the California FBI Apprehension team in Sacramento, California, and is pending extradition to Nevada for kidnapping, police said in the news release.

According to information obtained following the arrest of Harnden and Comanche, detectives were able to recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. The remains were later identified by the Clark County Center Coroner to be Rodgers, police said in the news release.

Detectives later determined that Harnden and Comanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

The charges for both Harnden and Comanche will be amended to murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney's Office, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chance Comanche arrested in connection to woman's murder