Former UC-Davis student accused of stabbings ruled unfit for trial

Carlos Dominguez, an-ex student at the University of California-Davis who was arrested earlier this year after a string of deadly stabbings, is unfit for trial and will be hospitalized until his competency is restored.

After Dominguez’s arrest in May on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, a judge ordered a psychiatric examination.

In June, an expert said Dominguez, 21, was unfit for trial by a doctor, but prosecutors disagreed, claiming the accused murderer was “toying with the system.” In a July hearing where a jury was allowed to hear evidence, public defender Dan Hutchinson told the court that Dominguez hadn’t showered since his arrest, wasn’t eating and was under the delusion he was still enrolled in the university. Other experts testified he was schizophrenic.

On Monday, the jurors in Dominguez’s competency trial were dismissed after prosecutors informed the court they would no longer challenge the defense’s argument that the ex-student was mentally unfit for a criminal trial, agreeing he isn’t cognizant of the situation and proceedings and can’t help his defense. In a previous hearing, he shouted that he did not want an attorney and wanted to apologize.

Last week, Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam said Dominguez was a danger to himself and others and order he be receive medication for his condition.

The alleged killer will be transferred to a state hospital for treatment and the criminal case may continue if he’s deemed fit for trial.

Dominguez was a third-year biology student before he was expelled in April. The attacks started soon after and left a 50-year-old homeless man and a 20-year-old UC Davis student dead and another homeless woman seriously hurt. He was arrested a week after the first body was found.

