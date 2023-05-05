Former UC Davis student arrested over stabbings that fuelled ‘serial killer’ concerns

A former student at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) has been arrested in connection with three stabbings that took place near the campus over the course of the last week.

In a statement on Twitter, the university said police of the city of Davis, UC Davis police, and the FBI identified and arrested a suspect in all three stabbing incidents.

“The person has been identified as Carlos Dominguez. Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25, 2023, when he was separated for academic reasons,” it said.

Authorities at the university said they are partnering with police and law enforcement officials and providing support to students who may have interacted with Mr Dominguez.

At a news conference on Thursday, Davis police chief Darren Pytel said Mr Dominguez was arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder.

“At this point we believe that all three (stabbings) are connected and we have evidence and information that they are and have one person responsible,” he was quoted as saying by CNN, linking the three attacks for the first time.

The arrest comes three days after the latest stabbing took place on Monday, when a woman reported being stabbed more than once through a tent near 2nd Street and L Street.

While the woman is believed to be in a critical condition, the other two stabbings were fatal.

One man was found dead after suffering from multiple stab wounds from a “violent attack” on 27 April near Central Park in downtown Davis, according to law enforcement.

Then on 30 April, another man who was a student at UC Davis, died after being violently attacked with a knife at Sycamore Park.

The stabbings had sent fears in the community of there being a potential serial killer.

Police said a search warrant had been issued for where Mr Dominguez lived with several roommates and where it appears he had been in between the stabbings.

The roommates have been interviewed, Mr Pytel said.

He said that while officials believe Mr Dominguez is from Oakland, they are still working to ascertain more information.

He is being held at the Yolo County Jail.