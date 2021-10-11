Former UFC fighter Chuck Liddell is in an LA jail and being held on $20,000 bail, reportedly on a domestic violence charge

In this article:

Chuck Liddell poses at the Celebrity Boxing Match between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter at Showboat Atlantic City on June 11, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Bill McCay / Contributor / Getty Images

UFC legend Chuck Liddell is in a Los Angeles jail with a $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

He was arrested on domestic violence charges early Monday, according to TMZ.

He got into a physical fight with his wife, prompting a call to the police, TMZ reported.

Chuck Liddell is currently in jail in Los Angeles with a $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

TMZ reported the UFC legend was arrested on a domestic violence charge early Monday.

The LA Sheriff's Department responded to a call at his home Monday morning, TMZ reported, and determined he had gotten into a physical argument with his wife.

She didn't need medical attention, according to TMZ.

Representatives for Liddell and his wife didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment on Monday morning.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

