Former UFD CEO Bill Hynes brings lawsuit against Live band members alleging unpaid loans

Jack Panyard, York Daily Record
Bill Hynes, the former CEO of United Fiber and Data and business associate of members from the band Live, has brought a new lawsuit against three of the members, attempting to claim money from promissory notes he said he issued each of the members at the beginning of the company.

This is the latest in a storm of lawsuits that have surrounded the businessmen since the company began to implode over accusations and dissolving relationships between company leaders.

What started at 210 York Street as a big idea for a telecommunications company to install a 340-mile fiber-optic line from New York City to Ashburn, Virginia, with the words "Think Loud" bold across the front of the building, has devolved into a series of lawsuits that have been piling up for years.

What happened with UFD:Live from 'S--- Towne': Rock stars returned to build better York, but promises unfulfilled

Building sale:Kinsley sells Think Loud building in York for $6 million to newly created Delaware company

The lawsuit

Hynes is claiming Live band members Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer and Chad Gracey owe him a total of $1.4 million in loans he said they opened with him in 2011.

The lawsuit claims the loans were connected to a business venture involving ADS Builders East, LLC, a now-dormant organization Hynes incorporated in his home in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, at 174 Newport Avenue.

Hynes said in the lawsuit he had put the loans into forbearance but has since taken them out of forbearance and the three have not paid him back. Hynes requested the parties begin payment by Aug. 11 of this year.

Gracey, according to the lawsuit, has agreed the claim is valid and "expressed appreciation for the generous forbearance when (Hynes) informed the promisors that it was ending."

Bill Hynes, right, leaves the York County Judicial Center after a protection-from-abuse order hearing, followed by his attorney, Chris Ferro, in 2019.
Bill Hynes, right, leaves the York County Judicial Center after a protection-from-abuse order hearing, followed by his attorney, Chris Ferro, in 2019.

"The promissory note is a valid obligation that Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer and myself have been putting off for quite some time," Gracey wrote in a statement. "Mr. Hynes has been gracious through our relationship by allowing a forbearance period and I intend to settle this amicably with him. I read the complaint and unfortunately for my former band mate who tends to deny the truth no matter what, the note is real and the supporting information in the claim seems irrefutable."

Hynes specifically targets Taylor in the lawsuit, saying he had exaggerated his net worth and financial status when entering the promissory note agreement. Hynes attached documents he claimed he found "abandoned" in 210 York Street in October of 2021 that show Taylor's self-reported financial status was "wildly inaccurate."

Among the documents attached were an unpaid American Express bill for $43,559.52, an overdue account notice from PNC Bank for $101,734.51 and a series of business pursuits that were large losses, including the music group Gracious Few.

He also attached a letter between Taylor and NCO Financial Systems, a debt collection group, dated January of 2011, where Taylor asks for leniency in debt collection and describes his situation as a "period of hardship." He also included a notice of potential foreclosure Taylor went through in February 2011.

"Had (Hynes) known that Defendant Taylor was so destitute that he could not even pay his mortgage or other routine expenses, he would have never agreed to execute the Taylor Promissory Note," the lawsuit reads.

Hynes also accuses Taylor and Dahlheimer of conspiring to misrepresent their finances to him by making fraudulent financial statements that inflate both of their net worths.

Taylor denies the allegations, saying there was never any money exchanged over the promissory notes.

"As we will prove shortly, there were no 'loans' ever made.  And, to be clear, the documents Hynes claims he 'found' were documents stored in my former office at 210 York Street, which Mr. Hynes and the new building owner locked me out of," Taylor wrote. "It appears Hynes searched through those documents without permission, perhaps illegally, to fabricate the false 'loan' story.  In short, it is just more Hynes being Hynes.  Nothing new."

The lawsuit is pursuing four counts: breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent inducement and concealment and civil conspiracy.

In addition to the promissory note bills, Hynes is seeking to claim an "amount in excess" of $150,000 from the defendants, with an additional count of $50,000 against Taylor for fraud.

Hynes said Taylor has twisted reality around the situation and that his tax statements should speak for themselves in the case.

"After my years of experience with Chad Taylor, it has become clear that he is a bloviating, pathological liar who thinks proximity equals possession," Hynes wrote in a statement.

[documentcloud url="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23309648-hynes-v-taylor-dahlheimer-gracey?responsive=1&title=1"]

UFD, Think Loud and Live today

Hynes, according to court documents, is staying in what was the Think Loud building, now owned by a Delaware company, Invictus One LLC. The site hosts CampusDoor, a financial technology company that relocated from Carlisle to the building in January. Hynes recently pleaded no contest to five of 13 charges brought against him by a former UFD employee and ex-girlfriend, including stalking, simple assault, criminal trespassing and two counts of forgery. He was sentenced to three years of probation, six months of which were to be under house arrest.

Live is currently on tour, but without Taylor, Dahlheimer or Gracey. Lead singer Ed Kowalczyk, who has control of the name of the band, is currently on tour with the name and a new band. They are next slated to perform Friday night at the Xcite Center in Bensalem.

Live performs at Hersheypark Stadium during its current tour with Counting Crows, Friday, August 10, 2018. Hershey was the closest stop to home for the York-based rock band, which is touring with Counting Crows during the '25 Years and Counting' tour.
Live performs at Hersheypark Stadium during its current tour with Counting Crows, Friday, August 10, 2018. Hershey was the closest stop to home for the York-based rock band, which is touring with Counting Crows during the '25 Years and Counting' tour.

The past few years have seen resolution of a few lawsuits involving the businessmen and company, including a suit between Think Loud and Kinsley Construction where the company won nearly $14 million over a construction loan for the property.

A longstanding lawsuit between UFD and son of York philanthropist and investor Louis Appell III over the more than $26 million the family poured into the business, and the subsequent accusation of mismanagement of funds, was resolved in August with an undisclosed settlement.

Invictus One filed a suit against the Live bandmembers in August, saying they had left equipment and memorabilia in the building and is pushing to settle property ownership and recovery.

Jack Panyard is a reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at jpanyard@ydr.com, 717-850-5935 or on Twitter @JackPanyard.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Bill Hynes sues Live band members Taylor, Dahlheimer and Gracey

