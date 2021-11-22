Former UGA football safety Bacarri Rambo pleads not guilty to rape charge in Athens

Former University of Georgia All-American safety Bacarri Rambo made a brief appearance in Clarke County Superior Court on Monday, where he entered a not-guilty plea to a rape charge.

Rambo signed the documents as he stood alongside his attorney, Kim Stephens of Athens.

The judge noted that a status hearing on the charge would be heard in March.

Rambo, who played five seasons in the NFL after his college career ended in 2012, is charged with raping a 21-year-old UGA student at his apartment in June. A prosecutor had said at a prior hearing that the student did not consent to having sex with Rambo on that evening after a date.

Rambo, who was released from custody on bond, had also served on UGA’s football support staff prior to his arrest.

