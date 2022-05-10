Former UGA player accused of killing RaceTrac attendant now facing federal charges

A former University of Georgia football player is now facing federal murder charges in the shooting death of a RaceTrac clerk over a year ago.

Elijah Wood, 23, was shot to death on March 19, 2021 at the store on Highway 441.

In March, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Ahkil Nasir Crumpton was arrested in connection to Wood’s death.

In February, the sheriff’s office said it was notified by ATF that a gun used in a murder in Philadelphia matched the gun used in Wood’s death.

Investigators were able to connect that to Crumpton, who is from Philadelphia, played football at UGA in 2017 and 2018 and studied at UGA until 2021.

Federal investigators announced Tuesday that Crumpton was also facing federal charges of with murder, attempted robbery and firearms charges following an indictment handed up by a grand jury in Macon.

James Armstrong, 34, of Commerce, has also been charged in connection to this case. He was indicted on charges of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

“The indictment alleges that Crumpton brandished a Glock 9mm pistol during an attempted robbery of the RaceTrac gas station and convenience store on Macon Highway in Watkinsville, Georgia, on March 19, 2021, before shooting and killing store clerk Elijah Wood. The indictment alleges that Armstrong illegally purchased the firearm for Crumpton on Feb. 8, 2021, at the Franklin Gun Shop in Athens, Georgia, by falsely claiming to be the buyer,” a news release said Tuesday.

A UGA website showed that Crumpton played as a wide receiver for the Bulldogs.

