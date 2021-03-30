Former UI employee charged with misuse of public money, forgery

Mar. 30—The former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations allegedly made more than $2,700 in unauthorized purchases on his UI purchase card between 2019 and 2020, including two purchases he submitted false receipts for, according to court documents.

Tim Helmke, 49, of Moscow, was charged with three felony counts — misuse of public money by a public employee and two counts of forgery.

Helmke allegedly used his UI purchase card to spend $2,768.34 at a Moscow Bear Boosters auction, Moscow Chamber of Commerce auction and Best Western Plus University Inn trivia night as well as on theater tickets and books, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Helmke made his initial appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court Monday in front of Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Latah County Second District Court.

He is scheduled for an arraignment, in which he could plead guilty or not guilty, at 1:30 p.m. Monday in front of Judge John Judge.

The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony misuse of public funds in excess of $300 is 14 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony forgery is 14 years in prison.

Helmke's employment at the UI ended in October, UI spokesperson Jodi Walker said. He is still listed as president of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce board of directors on the chamber's website, but attempts Monday to confirm whether he still serves in that role were unsuccessful.