Former New UIm investigator pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minors

Jan. 31—NEW ULM — A former investigator with the New Ulm Police Department pleaded guilty this week to charges related to sexual abuse of minors.

Eric Alan Gramentz, 43, of New Ulm, faces a sentencing for one first-degree and two second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges after a plea hearing Monday in Brown County District Court.

Gramentz was originally arrested and charged with two felony counts in April after a girl came forward saying he inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions at his residence when she was 11 or 12 years old, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states he did so under the guise of "teaching" her about her body, including at one point suggesting she touch herself as a way to deal with stomach problems.

The girl told police that he told her not to tell anyone, so she didn't say anything about it until about four years later. She eventually told an adult about it, resulting in the adult confronting Gramentz and Gramentz turning himself in to police.

The investigation led another girl to come forward with details of Gramentz sexually touching her when she was 7 or 8 years old. It led to prosecutors charging him with a third felony in June.

He petitioned to plead guilty in November, setting up Monday's plea hearing. His sentencing hearing hadn't yet been scheduled as of Tuesday.

Gramentz was initially placed on leave from his job and is no longer employed by the New Ulm Police Department.

