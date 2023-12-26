Former UK defence secretaries urge to hasten announcement of assistance to Ukraine for 2024

Four former UK defence secretaries from the Conservative Party have called on Rishi Sunak's government to urgently announce the amount of military assistance London will provide Ukraine with in 2024.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Telegraph

Details: In their joint appeal, Michael Fallon, Ben Wallace, Liam Fox and Gavin Williamson called on the UK government to announce a commitment to allocate at least £2.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine next year, which is the same amount as in 2022 and 2023.

"Ukraine could be entering its darkest hour. Now is not the time for Britain to be dithering. Britain is at risk of throwing away its leadership in supporting Ukraine for no apparent reason. We need to demonstrate long-term commitment," Wallace stressed.

In addition, Williamson noted that the war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014, and he emphasised the importance for the UK to provide Ukrainians with "confidence on the type of backing that we provide for their struggle against Putin".

"The Government pledged £2.3 billion in 2022 and again in 2023 but has still not announced how much will be given for 2024", writes The Telegraph.

The UK increased military assistance to Ukraine following the full-scale invasion of Russia on 24 February 2022. In particular, it provided Ukraine with M270 rocket launchers, drones, anti-tank weapons, Challenger II tanks, AS-90 self-propelled guns and armoured combat vehicles.

The UK Prime Minister and his ministers have repeatedly stated that London would continue to support Kyiv and that military assistance would also keep flowing.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron expects that London will not reduce the level of military support to Ukraine in 2024, or will even be able to increase it.

