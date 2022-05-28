Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel

May 28—LEXINGTON — According to Richmond Register news partners WKYT, former UK football coach Hal Mumme pleaded guilty in court Friday after his arrest earlier that morning.

According to his arrest citation, Mumme was arrested shortly after midnight Friday at the Hyatt in downtown Lexington. Police say officers responded to the hotel for a report of a "disorderly female refusing to pay a bar bill."

Mumme was facing charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest in connection with the incident. The arrest citation says Mumme was asked to leave the building and refused. They also say he got physical during an arrest attempt.

Mumme appeared in court Friday afternoon from jail via video for his arraignment. He pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanor charges against him. He was credited with time served and the judge waived Mumme's court costs.