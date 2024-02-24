Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 24, writing that "on this grim second anniversary of Putin’s invasion I am honored to be here in Ukraine."

Johnson was prime minister of the U.K. at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. He resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party in July 2022 after being brought down by numerous scandals back at home.



However, Johnson was a major supporter of Ukraine from the onset of Russia's all-out war, ensuring that Ukraine received critical military aid from the U.K.

Since his resignation, Johnson has continued to push for the West to provide more military support to Ukraine. Johnson was given the title of "honorary citizen" of Kyiv in November 2022 by Major Vitalii Klitschko in November 2022.

"With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other Western allies are also currently in Kyiv to commemorate the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv by train on the morning of Feb. 24.

Read also: After 2 years of Russia’s full-scale war, Ukraine keeps fighting

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.