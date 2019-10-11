Pelosi Skips Discussion of Vote on Inquiry: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats interviewed Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, in a private deposition Friday, as part of their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. The three committees leading the probe are schedule to hear from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, on Oct. 17.

Here are the latest developments:

Pelosi Skips Discussion of Impeachment Vote (7 p.m.)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t discuss the possibility of a full House vote authorizing an impeachment investigation during a conference call with Democratic lawmakers Friday.

She indicated instead that Democrats will proceed for now with their inquiry led by the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees, without such a vote, according officials on the call.Trump and House Republicans have called the impeachment probe invalid without a vote by the full House. But Pelosi has rejected that as unnecessary at this point. One Democratic official who was on the call said the party doesn’t need to respond to the calls by Trump and the GOP.In a letter to his Democratic colleagues Friday, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said the White House has offered “no meaningful legal arguments” for refusing to cooperate with the inquiry. The probe will pick up again Monday with testimony scheduled from Fiona Hill, who was a top Russia and Europe adviser on National Security Council until she stepped down in August.A few lawmakers have advocated calling Trump’s bluff by holding a vote, which would likely pass with more than 230 Democrats publicly supporting an impeachment inquiry. Lawmakers return from a two-week break next week and Democrats are set to discuss the impeachment probe again at a meeting on Wednesday.

Trump Not Sure Giuliani Is Still His Lawyer (4:53 p.m.)

Trump said he doesn’t know if Rudy Giuliani is still his personal attorney.

“I don’t know, I haven’t spoken to Rudy,” Trump said at the White House Friday in response to a reporter’s question. “I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He’s a very good attorney and he has been my attorney.”

Giuliani is being scrutinized by federal investigators for his financial dealings, following the indictment of two of his associates on charges of violating campaign finance laws, according to a law enforcement official.

Trump Says He Didn’t Ask China About Biden (4:03 p.m.)

Trump said he didn’t ask China to investigate Democrat Joe Biden during trade talks in Washington after publicly calling on Beijing to begin a probe earlier this month.

“I have not brought up Joe Biden,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Speaking to the media earlier this month, Trump said “China should start an investigation into the Bidens.” The president added, “Because what happened in China was just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Biden’s presidential campaign has dismissed Trump’s allegations as meritless.

Pelosi Call Will Discuss Formal Inquiry Vote (2:47 p.m.)

House Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi will use a private conference call Friday to discuss whether to hold a floor vote formally authorizing the ongoing impeachment investigation.

Pelosi has been saying that such a vote is not needed or required. But Trump and congressional Republicans have dismissed the impeachment inquiry as illegitimate until it is formalized with a full House vote.

This potential vote and Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria are to be the main topics of the Democratic caucus conference call Friday afternoon, according to a House official. Most House members are away from Washington for a two-week district work period, set to return on Tuesday.

No final decisions are expected during the call. But the discussions could set the tone for what might be decided when House Democrats hold their weekly caucus meeting on Wednesday. -- Billy House

Chairmen Say Envoy Was Ordered Not to Testify (2:18 p.m.)

The chairmen of three House committees say the State Department, under orders from the White House, ordered Yovanovitch not to appear for her interview Friday. They said they issued a subpoena to compel her testimony, and Yovanovitch is complying.

“The illegitimate order from the Trump administration not to cooperate has no force,” the chairmen said.