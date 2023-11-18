Former Ukrainian athlete faces 12 years in prison for collaborating with Russians

A former Ukrainian sumo wrestler who defected to Russia is under investigation for collaborating with the enemy country and faces up to 12 years in prison, according to Ukraine’s SBU security service on Nov. 18.

Olha Davidko, who began competing for Russia in 2016, has been served with a notice of suspicion for collaboration.

After Russia was banned from participating in international competitions following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Davidko initiated a “volunteer movement” in occupied Crimea.

As a public figure, she repeatedly appeared in propaganda supporting the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, and regularly posted messages on social media in support of the invaders.

The SBU said her actions are aimed at assisting the occupying state to harm Ukraine by transferring financial resources to the enemy and its armed formations.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine