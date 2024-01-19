Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov returns to legal practice

Oleksiy Reznikov, the former Defense Minister of Ukraine, has decided to re-enter the legal arena, according to the National Bar Association of Ukraine.

Reznikov’s right to practice law was reinstated on Jan. 16, following his application and in accordance with the law.

Reznikov voluntarily suspended his right to engage in legal activities in March 2020. This decision was made after his appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Speculation arose in the wake of his resignation as the defense minister, with some suggestingthat he might be appointed as head of the Ukrainian embassy in the UK. However, it was laterconfirmed that Reznikov would not be taking on an ambassadorial role.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, appointed Rustem Umerov as the new Defense Minister on Sept. 6, relieving Oleksiy Reznikov of the position he had held since November 2021.

