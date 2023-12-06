The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) was responsible for the killing of Illia Kyva, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in security agencies

Details: According to the sources, Illia Kyva, a traitor, collaborationist and propagandist, was assassinated in a special operation by the SSU.

He was shot using small arms.

Previously: Russian media reported that the former MP had been found dead in Moscow Oblast.

Background:

When the full-scale war began, Kyva fled to Russia, where he associated with Russian propagandists and claimed that "the Ukrainian people must be liberated" and "Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russians are one people".

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine stripped Kyva of his parliamentary mandate in March 2022.

At the same time, Kyva was served with notice of suspicion on encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine and treason.

In November, Kyva was sentenced by a Ukrainian сourt to 14 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of his assets under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including high treason and publicly calling for the violent change and overthrow of the constitutional system.

