Ukraine’s SBU security service has assassinated former Ukrainian MP Illia Kyva, previously convicted for high treason, on Dec. 6, according to our sources.

Kyva died from gunshot wounds, according to NV’s sources.

Initial reports of Kyva’s death surfaced on Russian Telegram channels, with Mash, a propagandist outlet, claiming that Kyva’s lifeless body, was discovered in a park area of the Velich Country Club hotel in Suponevo, Moscow Oblast. Hotel staff declined to comment, citing directives from management.

Kyva’s body was found around 3 p.m., but resuscitation attempts by paramedics were unsuccessful. Mash reported a cut wound on the right temple and a hematoma on Kyva’s left side.

“The bloodied body of Illia Kyva was found lying in the snow on the hotel’s park premises,” the report says.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Kyva fled to Spain. Subsequently, he appeared in broadcasts with Russian propagandists in Moscow, actively disseminating falsehoods about Ukraine and parroting the Kremlin’s propaganda narratives. Kyva also sought “political asylum” and citizenship in Russia.

Ukraine’s parliament stripped Kyva of his seat due to charges of undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine and high treason in March 2022.

Additional charges of public calls for a violent change of constitutional order and war apologia were made in August 2023.

The Lviv Lychakiv Court sentenced Kyva in absentia to 14 years of imprisonment on Nov. 13, having found him guilty of high treason.

According to journalists from Bihus.Info, as of June 2022, Kyva was likely residing in the elite Agalarov Estate in Moscow Oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine