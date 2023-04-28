Former New Ulm police officers receives stayed prison sentence in sexual misconduct case

Apr. 28—NEW ULM — A former New Ulm police investigator was recently sentenced to probation and a stayed prison term after being convicted of sexual misconduct with minors.

Eric Alan Gramentz, 43, will be on supervised probation for 25 years. He'd face a minimum eight-year prison sentence if he doesn't adhere to probation conditions.

He also received a one-year jail sentence, but already served 382 days between when he was arrested on April 3, 2022, to his sentencing last week in Brown County District Court.

Gramentz pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor in January.

A criminal complaint states a girl who was known to Gramentz reported he inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions when she was 11 or 12 years old. He did so under the guide of "teaching" her about her body, according to the complaint.

He reportedly turned himself in to police after the girl told an adult about it and the adult confronted him. Another girl later reported similar misconduct by Gramentz when she was 7 or 8 years old.

Gramentz was an investigator with the New Ulm Police Department before the charges last year. His LinkedIn profile listed him as working for the department since 2004, starting as a police officer before becoming an investigator in 2020.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola