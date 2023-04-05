Former New Ulm teacher receives probation, community service for student punishment

Apr. 5—NEW ULM — A former New Ulm teacher was sentenced to two years of supervised probation this week related to punishment of a student in 2021.

Eric Dennis Kauffmann, 50, had his sentencing hearing Monday in Brown County District Court after pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor for malicious punishment of a child not causing substantial bodily harm. Two misdemeanors for assault and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

The incident occurred in October 2021 during a physical education class at New Ulm High School. A criminal complaint states Kauffman grabbed a student by the ankles and picked her up after she fell off a bench — the student reportedly wasn't physically harmed.

Kauffman will have his charge dismissed upon successful completion of probation. Judge Robert A. Docherty also sentenced him to 40 hours of community service.

