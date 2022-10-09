Former UN ambassador says he thinks Griner, Whelan will be released by year’s end

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson said he was “cautiously optimistic” about securing the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russia after visiting the country.

“Do you think that you can get Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan out by the end of the year?” asked CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Jake Tapper.

“I do think so,” responded Richardson. “Now, I hate making predictions. But yes.”

The Biden administration has been working to secure the releases of Griner, an WNBA all-star who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom the administration believes are wrongfully detained amid escalating U.S.-Russia tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Richardson said he has visited Russia twice on behalf of the families, stressing he does not work for the U.S. government after the White House gave Richardson a cold shoulder on his efforts.

“I think that little misunderstanding has been cleared up,” Richardson said on CNN. “But there are a lot of nervous nellies in the government, that they could know it all, and that’s not the case. Look at my track record over 30 years. So I’m going to continue these efforts.”

Richardson added that he found Russian officials during his visits were “ready to talk.”

“I am cautiously optimistic, I think it’s going to be a two-for-two,” Richardson told Tapper.

Russian authorities detained Griner, who also won two Olympic gold medals, in February after she traveled there to compete days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Griner was later sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying cannabis oil vape cartridges with her into the country, which has strict drug laws.

Whelan, who faces 16 years in prison, has been held in Russia since 2018 on spying charges that he vehemently denies.

