Former unhoused family receives voucher to live in luxury apartment in downtown G'ville

Zella Saunders' and her two daughters' wishes came true this year for Christmas when they received the news they were going to be tenants of a fully furnished luxury apartment in downtown Gainesville.

With a collaboration between the Gainesville Housing Authority and the developers of the Sweet Water at New Midtown Apartments at 1250 W. University Ave., the former unhoused family received housing through GHA’s Housing Choice Voucher program.

“I love my apartment and so do my children,” Saunders said. “The people have been extremely nice and helpful anytime I’ve needed anything.”

Malcolm Kiner, GHA’s COO, said GHA has 10 units in the apartment complex for its clients.

Each unit comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, free high-speed internet and Wi-Fi, full-sized washer and dryer, General Electric stainless steel kitchen appliances, wall-mounted smart television, full-sized bed, pillow-top mattress, two stackable dressers, a study desk and chair, sofa, two bar stools, coffee table and an entertainment stand, Kiner said.

GHA and the developers of the apartment complex reached an agreement through a memorandum of understanding established on May 26, 2021, that the project would include 10 affordable housing units, Kiner said.

“What’s unique about this is it’s the first time where an ordinance is codified to agree to keep the units in perpetuity,” Kiner said. “When we don’t have clients available, the apartment can be leased to market rate clients. I’m excited that she and her daughters are enjoying their new home.”

GHA is planning to reach agreements with other developers to provide more affordable housing units in apartments in the downtown area, Kiner said.

“Our goal was to place clients in an area of opportunity with grocery stores and hospitals,” Kiner said. “We want to get families where they can thrive. We want to give our folks a chance to live in an area of opportunity.”

Saunders said she is thankful she and her family are tenants in the apartment complex.

“I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” Saunders said. “The apartment is absolutely gorgeous with its huge, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. My children absolutely love it, too.”

Zella Saunders, center, and her two daughters used to be among the unhoused in Gainesville. The family received an early Christmas gift when they received the news they were going to be tenants of a fully furnished luxury apartment in downtown Gainesville. (Photo courtesy of Gainesville Housing Authority) (Credit: Gainesville Housing Authority)

She also said she appreciates the help she received from the employees at the apartment complex to make their experience feel special.

“This apartment community went out of the way to make me feel super taken care of by putting two twin beds in the room for my girls,” Saunders said. “I’m in love. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

