Former Union County man sentenced on threats charge

Apr. 23—LEWISBURG — A former Union County man received a sentence of two years probation on a charge of terroristic threats.

President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Ivan S. Nolt, 59, of Newville, on April 6. Nolt had previously pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats. Remaining counts were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

State police arrested Nolt in April 2020 on accusations he fired at least six shots from a .22-caliber rifle into an empty minivan at his former Mifflinburg-area home to scare away a family of Jehovah's Witnesses who was aiding his wife's transition from the Mennonite religion, according to arrest papers.