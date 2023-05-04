Former Uniontown treasurer charged with stealing over $100K in taxpayer funds facing new charges

Antoinette Hodge, the former treasurer of Uniontown who was charged last year by then-Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for allegedly stealing $106,000 in taxpayer funds while in office, is now facing more charges.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said Hodge “substantially depleted” the funds of the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association, where she was a chair of the trustee board, with the first incident happening in July 2018 and continuing through the pandemic.

Bower held a press conference at the Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown Barracks to announce the case against Hodge.

Bower said Hodge, who is facing multiple felony charges, gambled over $144,000 at local casinos.

