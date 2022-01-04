Former United Airlines flight attendant accused of stealing identity of dead child

A Brazilian man is accused of stealing the identity of a dead American child in order to obtain a U.S. passport and become a flight attendant for United Airlines, according to federal investigators.

The man, Ricardo Cesar Guedes, 49, falsely assumed the identity of William Ericson Ladd, an Atlanta boy who died in an August 1979 car crash in Washington state at 4 years old, a criminal complaint says.

While using Ladd's name, Guedes obtained a U.S. passport, got married, and purchased a home mortgage, according to the complaint. He allegedly listed his occupation as a flight attendant for United Airlines.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that Guedes had worked for them, but said he "is no longer employed at United Airlines."

"United has a thorough verification process for new employees that complies with federal legal requirements," the spokesperson said.

An attorney for Guedes declined to comment on Tuesday.

Guedes was born in August 1972 in São Paulo, Brazil, and began using Ladd's name in 1998 when he first applied for a U.S. passport, according to the complaint.

He renewed his passport multiple times between 1998 and 2020 using the false information, the complaint alleges. In December 2020, the State Department flagged his application for “various fraud indicators," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

During the investigation, agents said they observed Guedes "using the victim’s identity" to go through a crewmember checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. He was arrested at the airport in September, the complaint states.

Ladd's mother confirmed her late son's date of birth and death and said she did not recognize the social security number Guedes used, according to the complaint.

The complaint says that the social security Guedes was using was issued 17 years after Ladd died.

Guedes was indicted for making false statements in a passport application, false impersonation of a U.S. citizen, and entry by false pretenses to a secure area of an airport. A pretrial conference is scheduled for April.