Former United music booster club treasurer set to stand trial on theft claims

May 31—INDIANA, Pa. — A New Florence woman is set to stand trial in Indiana County on accusations that she stole money from United School District's music boosters club when she was its treasurer, authorities said.

Lara Lee Brown, 55, of the 200 block of Horse Thief Road, waived formal arraignment on Tuesday in Indiana County court.

Troopers charged Brown with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property.

Brown, a former booster club treasurer, allegedly took more than $50,000.

State police in Indiana said Brown was the club's treasurer from July 2019 to Dec. 28, 2022.

Brown is accused of writing checks to herself, making ATM withdrawals and buying items from various businesses for purposes unrelated to the club.

Brown allegedly bought groceries, clothing and a personal camera and photography equipment without providing receipts for any of the transactions made to club accounts.

Brown has denied the charges. She is being represented by public defender Geoffrey Dennis Kugler and is free on bond.

The case gained publicity after United School District officials said that a high school band trip to Universal Studios Florida and Walt Disney World would be canceled because of the alleged thefts. The United band eventually accepted an invitation to join Penns Manor Area School District's band trip to Florida.