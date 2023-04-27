Former United music booster club treasurer set to stand trial for theft

Apr. 27—BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A New Florence woman is set to stand trial in Indiana County, accused of stealing money from United School District's music boosters club when she was its treasurer.

The alleged theft initially forced the United High School marching band to cancel a planned trip to Florida, authorities said.

Lara Lee Brown, 55, was ordered to trial on felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Robert Bell Sr., of Blairsville.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges at the hearing. She is being represented by public defender Geoffrey Dennis Kugler and is free on bond.

Brown, who was the club's treasurer from July 2019 to Dec. 28, 2022, is accused of writing checks to herself, making ATM withdrawals and buying items from various businesses for purposes unrelated to the club. She allegedly took more than $50,000.

Brown allegedly bought groceries, clothing and a personal camera and photography equipment without providing receipts for any of the transactions made on club accounts.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. called three witnesses — former booster club president Sharon Donelson, current booster club president Melanie Brilhart and state Trooper Paige Shreffler — to testify.

Donelson and Brilhart both testified that according to the organization's bylaws, two signatures are needed to cash checks, but that requirement was not enforced.

"You guys just didn't care to enforce that," Kugler said.

"To me, you can't blame a lack of oversight for your theft," Manzi said after the hearing.

"We will continue to stand up for all victims from the United band boosters who are trying to have a fun student experience, but unfortunately they're learning a different world experience."

The students had been fundraising for four years to pay for a high school band trip to visit Walt Disney World and perform at Universal Studios Florida.

After the trip was initially canceled, Penns Manor Area High School band director Paul Rode and his students, who had their own Florida trip planned for April, invited the United band to join that trip. The United contingent accepted the offer.