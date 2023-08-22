Former University of Houston basketball star dead at 23
"Reggie was a beloved member of our program," the university said. It's unclear how he died.
"Reggie was a beloved member of our program," the university said. It's unclear how he died.
Following a run of five Big Ten titles in a seven-year span, Ohio State has been pushed aside by Michigan in the last two seasons.
The competition regulator in Kenya has given Moniepoint, the Nigerian fintech that provides business payments and banking platforms, the green light to acquire Kopo Kopo, a Kenya-based company offering payments services and credit to businesses. Following the approval by Competition Authority of Kenya (CA), Moniepoint (formerly TeamApt) will expand its services to Kenya continuing its growth plans across the continent. Moniepoint, one of Nigeria’s largest business payments and banking platforms, is said to be keen on expanding to new markets that have a mature banking or payments infrastructure.
Meta will soon offer Stories and Reels in chronological order, among other changes, to comply with the European's Digital Services Act.
The Ducati Monster SP is the latest generation of the Italian motorcycle maker's naked bike, and specifically the SP version with Ohlins dampers and other upgrades.
'The Bachelorette' wraps up the season with a proposal, plus plenty of other big news.
SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market.
How these Stanford graduates are changing up the period care industry.
Impress even the biggest eye-rollers with a popular JBL portable speaker, the no-brainer Xbox Series S and more.
"When I got sober, everything I did felt weird and different, even though they were things I had done daily for years."
The Wireless Pro from Rode includes a lot of user-requested features -- from a charging case to 32-bit float audio. But at $399 it comes at premium.
The president spearheaded the biggest investment in green energy in the nation's history. Most voters still don't approve of how he's handling climate change.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
Stock up on No. 1 bestselling towel and sheet sets for the dorm, the beach house and the guest room too. Our faves start at $16.
In a big night for the Americans, Grant Holloway won his third-straight world title in the 110 meter hurdles.
Pulisic introduced himself to Serie A in style.
Tech concerns top 2023 Mott Poll.
Don't miss this rare deal. The post eBay promo codes are rare, but you can use this one to save 15% on authentic designer handbags appeared first on In The Know.
Here's how to prevent giving someone the ick while treading water.
Match Group, the company behind dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid, is getting serious about its relationship with AI. After toying with some AI-powered features on Tinder, Match Group is taking things to the next level by appointing former Zynga head of growth Mark Kantor as vice president of innovation. Kantor, who also co-founded startups like Yellowbrick and Graffiti, will lead a small team of engineers and designers focused on bringing new technologies to Match Group's apps.
Jeep recalls 340,000 units across three model lines over faulty software. Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Compass from the 2021 to 2024 model years affected.