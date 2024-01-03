Former university leaders' pornographic content sparks free speech debate

Jan. 2—LA CROSSE, Wis. — Carmen Wilson, former vice president and provost of Dickinson State University, and her husband, Joe Gow, former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, have drawn national and international media attention, along with legal scrutiny, for their active participation in creating and sharing explicit content on prominent adult websites.

The university took the decisive step of terminating Gow's position upon the discovery of the couple's explicit videos on several major adult websites, sparking a widespread debate about the boundaries of free speech and public standards.

In interviews, Gow and Wilson expressed their regret for not openly sharing this aspect of their lives earlier, citing concerns about potential rejection from the higher education community.

The embattled former chancellor has asserted that his termination violated his First Amendment rights and claimed that he received no due process in the decision-making process. He argues that his actions did not contravene any university policies and that they were aimed at promoting free speech and expression. However, the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents unanimously voted to terminate him, citing his actions as "abhorrent" and damaging to the university's reputation.

Local reporting first broke the story, uncovering that Gow and Wilson operated under the alias @SexyHappyCouple on platforms like OnlyFans and YouTube, producing explicit content and featuring adult performers. Their videos also appeared on well-known adult websites like PornHub and XHamster. Additionally, the couple authored sex-positive books under pseudonyms.

During a recent CNN interview, Gow did not dispute the allegations and criticized the university's handling of the situation. Gow says that he will eagerly mount a defense, asserting that his termination violated his First Amendment rights, while the couple regarded their videos as promoting a sex-positive message. However, critics of the broader pornography industry cited research indicating its potential to encourage violence, exploit minors and objectify women.

However, he encountered resistance, with the interviewer referencing a Supreme Court decision that restricts the free speech rights of public officials in matters of public concern, implying that pornography does not fall within this category.

Gow continues to defend his actions by arguing that pornography is a public issue due to its widespread and year-over-year growth of online consumption, claiming that he was following the university's directive to "set a good example" by promoting freedom of expression and free speech.

Citing Wisconsin law and the university board's policy in his defense, Gow emphasized his belief that his books and videos were protected by the board's commitment to academic freedom and freedom of expression.

In a public statement, UW System President Jay Rothman emphasized the importance of exercising good judgment, stating: "There must be limits on what is said or done by the individuals entrusted to lead our universities. We expect our chancellors, as the leaders of these esteemed institutions, to serve as role models for our students, staff, faculty, and the communities we are privileged to serve."