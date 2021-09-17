Former University of Miami player pleads not guilty in 2006 murder of Bryan Pata

The former University of Miami football player accused of murdering star defensive lineman Bryan Pata pleaded not guilty Friday, as prosecutors formally filed a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon.

Rashaun Jones, 35, is accused of fatally shooting Bryan Pata in November 2006 outside a Kendall apartment complex. Even though homicide detectives long suspected Jones, it took almost 15 years for detectives to arrest him.

Jones was originally arrested on a first-degree murder count, and could still face the charge. To secure an indictment for first-degree murder, prosecutors would have to present the case to a Miami-Dade grand jury. It’s unclear if the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will elect to do so.

In-person court hearings in Miami-Dade have been paused in recent weeks because of a surge in coronavirus cases. They are scheduled to resume on Monday.

Jones pleaded not guilty through his defense attorney, Michael Mirer. Jones was not present for Friday morning’s arraignment, which was held via Zoom.

Pata, a 22-year-old senior who was expected to be a high NFL draft pick, had just returned from practice when he was gunned down.

Jones was a defensive back, and police said he’d been feuding with Pata for weeks, even threatening to shoot him. According to an arrest warrant, cell records placed Jones near the murder scene, contradicting his claim that he’d been home inside his apartment.

A key eyewitness, Paul Connor, also identified Jones as the person seeing emerging from the parking lot where the shooting happened. Because he is now 77 years old, prosecutors are asking a judge to “perpetuate” his testimony — or record it so it can played or read to a future jury.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is constantly changing the world around us and with Mr. Conner’s health related issues, he is vulnerable to severe risks of he contracts COVID-19,” prosecutor Michael Von Zamft wrote in his request to the court.

Mirer, during Friday’s arraignment, did not say whether he would oppose the request. Lawyers will return to court on Oct. 27, and may discuss the issue at that hearing.