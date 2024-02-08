Former University of North Carolina at Pembroke student dead after shooting near campus, university says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former University of North Carolina at Pembroke student has died following a shooting near the campus Wednesday afternoon, according to the university.

At about 4:43 p.m., UNCP campus police responded to a shots fired incident at Courtyard Apartments near the university. Upon arrival, campus police did not encounter any shooters but did locate shell casings on the ground, the university said.

Shortly after, Robeson County deputies responded to a second incident off campus where they encountered a person in need of medical care who later died from their injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the individual; however, the university confirmed that the deceased was a former UNCP student.

UNCP police, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating the connection between the two incidents, the university said.

