Former Univisión ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ producer raped actress inside studio, state says

Prosecutors have charged a former Univisión producer for “El Gordo y la Flaca” with another attack on a woman who had hoped to be on the show.

Enrique Albis was arrested Friday morning, charged with false imprisonment and sexual battery by force. He is still awaiting trial in two other cases.

The latest charges were filed nine months after the Miami Herald outlined the untold saga of Albis, a former producer for the popular show who was quietly accused of a series of attacks over years reported by multiple women.

In many of the cases, the women told police, Albis invited them to private “auditions” before groping them or masturbating in front of them, having them wear a too-tight diving wet suit. In a fourth case, a woman told police that she was watching a live taping of the show when Albis took her to a side room, where he fondled her and tried to kiss her.

After the story, the State Attorney’s Office assigned the case to investigators with its Human Trafficking Task Force, which identified over a dozen victims and interviewed nine. They all told similar stories or private auditions and attacks inside the studio, according to an arrest warrant. The allegations stretched back to 2006, the warrant said.

Late last year, Univision discovered a locked storage room that Albis was using to “store” the costumes he used in the auditions — including the infamous wet suit, according to prosecutors.

Enrique Albis

The network also told investigators that Albis did not have authorization to conduct any casting auditions and that he’d explicitly been told “that he was prohibited from hiring talent for the television show.”

In the latest charged case, the attack happened in March 2019.

According to an arrest warrant, Albis approached a woman he’d known in Cuba, saying he was developing a “character” for the show, inviting her for an audition at the studios in the 9400 block of Northwest 41st Street. The script he gave her was titled “Bellita La Microfonista.”

During one of the “auditions,” Albis had her wear the wet suit, then pulled it down. A “struggle” followed and Albis raped the woman as she tried to escape, according to the warrant by State Attorney’s investigator Daniel Mosquera.