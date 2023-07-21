Former UNM athletic director Krebs acquitted of embezzlement charges

Jul. 21—ALBUQUERQUE — A Bernalillo County jury Friday morning acquitted former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs, accused of two counts of embezzlement.

The eight-woman, four-man jury returned the verdict just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, after getting the case late Thursday.

Krebs raised his head in relief as the decision was announced. He turned to his three brothers and his wife, Marjori, and hugged them.

An emotional Krebs, crying at times, hugged and shook hands with other supporters.

Krebs told reporters he felt "personally vindicated" by the decision but also noted "this process was not easy on me or my family. I think justice was done, and it proved what I said all along, that I have done nothing wrong."

Krebs, 66, had been accused by prosecutors of breaking UNM financial policies — and thus, the law —when a 2015 golfing fundraiser to Scotland went awry.

Krebs testified in his own defense Thursday, and was grilled by prosecutors about his admitted lack of knowledge of UNM policies and response to financial deficits following media reports exposing his role in the trip.

Krebs lawyer Paul Kennedy told jurors from the outset of the trial they would find no evidence of embezzlement and poked holes in prosecution witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.