Former Upper Peninsula undersheriff sentenced to probation on OUI fender bender

Aug. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A former Upper Peninsula undersheriff who in June accepted a plea agreement after being accused of failing to report an alcohol-fueled fender bender at a local resort has been sentenced to 18 months probation.

Kevin Lee Coppo, 48, of Calumet, was sentenced Monday in 86th District Court, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating under the influence with a blood alcohol level above .17 and failure to report an accident.

A misdemeanor charge of failure to stop after a collision was dismissed and a default judgement was entered on a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test, after Coppo accepted the plea agreement, court records show.

Coppo later agreed to two blood alcohol tests conducted at Grand Traverse County's jail, registering .23 and .24 — more than three times .08, which is the legal limit for driving in Michigan.

Coppo's attorney, Patrick S. Fragel, declined comment Wednesday.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said a sentence of probation without jail time is typical in OUI cases.

"Since passage of jail reform legislation, judges have to give reasons even for probation sentences in most misdemeanor cases," Moeggenberg said.

Coppo was attending a first responder conference at Grand Traverse Resort in early March and told Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies he'd visited some downtown bars before returning to his room where he continued drinking.

Great Wolf Lodge security video shows Coppo on March 3 at 1:45 a.m., backing the county-owned pickup he was driving into an SUV parked in the resort's parking lot.

Body camera footage recorded by three responding sheriff's deputies shows after repeated knocks on Coppo's hotel room door where officers identified themselves as law enforcement, one of the officers had to kick the base of the door to get Coppo to answer.

Officers were alerted to the fender bender by a staff security employee, who said he'd watched the incident on the resort's security camera, then saw the driver walk through the parking lot and struggle with an entry door. The employee followed the man, who turned out to be Coppo, to his room without being seen himself, all while calling 9-1-1 to report the accident, records show.

The security video and body cam footage were previously provided the Record-Eagle by the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's office in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Coppo, who told responding officers he was a 21-year veteran of law enforcement, was initially placed on administrative leave by Houghton County officials and resigned his position May 27.

The Houghton County Sheriff's Office appointed Jon Giachino interim undersheriff and he assumed the full-time job after Coppo resigned, county records show.